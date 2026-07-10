Sense and Sensibility Cast: Meet the Stars of the 2026 Adaptation

The Sense and Sensibility cast has already attracted strong attention from period drama fans worldwide, as it brings together rising and respected veteran actors. The upcoming adaptation revisits Jane Austen’s beloved novel with a fresh ensemble. As expected, for fans of the novel, expectations are high to see how well actors breathe life into beloved characters, especially the famous Dashwood family.
Sense and Sensibility also marks another major return for classic literary adaptations. Although not the first screen adaptation of the novel, director Georgia Oakley’s 2026 movie marks its first major feature-length project. Scheduled for release in September 2026, the cast includes several acclaimed British and Irish performers. Here’s a look at the main cast of George Oakley’s Sense and Sensibility movie.
Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor Dashwood
English actress Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Elinor Dashwood, the sensible and reserved older sister. Elinor remains one of Jane Austen’s most admired heroines. She balances emotional restraint with deep loyalty toward her family. Daisy Edgar-Jones gained worldwide fame through the television adaptation of Normal People. She later starred in films including Where the Crawdads Sing and Twisters. Critics often praise her emotional performances and natural screen presence. Her casting became one of the adaptation’s biggest announcements.
Esmé Creed-Miles as Marianne Dashwood
Esmé Creed-Miles portrays Marianne Dashwood, Elinor’s passionate younger sister. Marianne represents romance, emotion, and youthful idealism throughout Jane Austen’s story. The character remains central to the novel’s emotional conflicts. Creed-Miles previously starred in the action series Hanna. She also earned recognition for her intense, dramatic acting style. Marianne requires vulnerability alongside strong emotional expression.
This challenge makes the role especially demanding for younger performers. The Sense and Sensibility cast benefits from Creed-Miles’ growing reputation in British television and film. Her chemistry with Edgar-Jones could shape the adaptation’s emotional success. Since Austen fans often judge adaptations through the relationship between the Dashwood sisters, Creed-Miles seems to be a notable addition to the cast.
George MacKay as Edward Ferrars
English actor George MacKay appears as Edward Ferrars, Elinor’s quiet love interest. Edward remains one of Austen’s gentlest male characters. He struggles between personal feelings and family expectations throughout the novel. His relationship with Elinor drives much of the story’s tension.
George MacKay earned international recognition after starring in 1917. He also appeared in films including Captain Fantastic and True History of the Kelly Gang. Many critics admire his subtle acting approach and emotional depth, which aligns closely with Edward’s reserved personality.
Frank Dillane as John Willoughby
British actor and musician Frank Dillane joins the Sense and Sensibility cast, portraying the charming John Willoughby. Willoughby remains one of Austen’s most complicated romantic characters. He initially appears caring, attractive, and deeply devoted to Marianne. However, his actions later create heartbreak and disappointment.
Frank Dillane became widely known through the television series Fear the Walking Dead. He also built a reputation for emotionally layered performances. Willoughby requires charisma alongside moral ambiguity throughout the story. Dillane’s unpredictable screen energy may strengthen the role considerably.
Herbert Nordrum as Colonel Brandon
Herbert Nordrum joins the Sense and Sensibility cast as Colonel Brandon, Marianne’s eventual admirer. Brandon contrasts sharply with Willoughby’s reckless personality. He values loyalty, maturity, and quiet devotion instead of dramatic romance. Jane Austen fans often debate which character deserves Marianne’s affection more.
Nordrum gained international attention after appearing in the Oscar-nominated film The Worst Person in the World. His thoughtful acting style could suit Colonel Brandon perfectly. The rivalry between Brandon and Willoughby remains vital to the narrative. Their performances may become one of the adaptation’s highlights.
Veteran Performers Strengthen the Ensemble
Irish actress Caitríona Balfe joins the Sense and Sensibility cast as Mrs. Dashwood. The widowed mother struggles after losing her family estate. She attempts to support her daughters through financial uncertainty and emotional hardship. Balfe brings major experience from television and film projects. TV audiences might recognize Balfe from the historical drama Outlander. She also received praise for her performance in Belfast. Mrs. Dashwood requires warmth, resilience, and emotional intelligence throughout the adaptation. Balfe’s dramatic range makes her a strong choice for the role.
The film also includes acclaimed Irish actress Fiona Shaw as Mrs. Jennings. Mrs. Jennings often provides humor and lively energy within Jane Austen’s story. Shaw remains famous for balancing comedy and emotional sincerity in her performances. Her presence adds significant experience to the ensemble cast. Young actress Bodhi Rae Breathnach appears as Margaret Dashwood, the youngest sister. Margaret frequently observes the emotional struggles around her family. Although smaller than other roles, the character adds warmth and innocence to the story. Breathnach is fondly remembered for her roles in Hamnet and Shelter.
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