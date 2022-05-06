10 Things You Didn’t Know about Scarlett Bentley

When Scarlett Bentley first began working on a yacht, she likely didn’t have a clue she’d end up on reality television only a few short years later. She was a young woman fresh out of college with a degree and the desire to do something exciting with her life. Now she’s starring in a new reality television series, she’s making new friends, and she is making a name for herself. We can’t wait to see what she does with her newfound fame, and we wish her the best of luck as we all get to know her better.
1. She is a Reality Star
She’s a brand-new famous person thanks to reality television. She’s coming into her own with a reality show appearance on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and she’s excited about this new adventure. She will soon be a household name, so prepare yourself.
2. She is the New Girl
What is interesting about this young woman is the fact that she is not someone coming into the show at the beginning of a new season. Rather, she is coming in during the middle of a season after two other crew members on the yacht left. Now she is living her life here as a replacement person, and she’s fine with it.
3. She is from Arkansas
She might be at home on a yacht, but home is always going to be Arkansas for this young woman. She grew up there, and she went to college there. She is a former student at the University of Arkansas. She boasts a degree in business marketing as well as information systems. She graduated in 2018.
4. She is Living in California
She might call Arkansas home, but it’s not where she is currently living. She lives and works on a yacht, obviously, but her home base at the moment is Southern California. She lives and works in the San Diego area, and she seems to really enjoy her time there.
5. She is an Influencer
While she’s not on a yacht working hard, she’s doing a little thing on the side. She’s influencing on the social media platform called Instagram. She’s got something like 10.5k followers at the moment, which officially makes her a micro-influencer. She can charge for sponsored posts, but she’s not yet in a place where she can charge the big bucks. She might be soon, though.
6. She is Fairly New to Yachting
She’s not a newbie, but she’s not someone who has been in the business forever. She’s been in the yacht business for approximately two years, but she seems to be quite good at what she does. She did land a job on this impressive yacht with this tight crew, so we have a feeling she might be darn good at it.
7. She is Not Afraid to Show Skin
She’s young, she’s lovely, and she clearly works hard to maintain her great physique, so she’s also confident showing it off. Her Instagram feed is filled with photos of her in nothing but a bikini – or what looks like one – at Coachella and everywhere in between. She’s confident, and it shows.
8. She Loves to Travel
It appears she’s happiest by the water, and she will travel to find it. She seems quite happy doing things like being close to the water whether she is on a yacht or on a beach, but she also travels to find it. She’s got gorgeous photos on her Instagram feed from places such as Spain, and it’s clear seeing the world is a priority for this young woman.
9. She Seems Single
We are going to go out on a limb and assume that she is not seeing anyone right now. She has no mention of a man on her page, no photos with any one person specifically, and she seems like she is living her best life without anyone showing up regularly in her photos – so that leads us to believe she is single at the moment. What we also don’t know, though, is whether she’s looking for love anywhere.
10. She is Very Private
For an influencer who is also a reality television star, she’s a private woman. It seems we know very little about her. She doesn’t discuss her family, her past, or anything other than what she is up to right now, and only if it seems like it’s a sponsored post or it fits her aesthetic. Either way, she’s keeping the important things to herself, and that is not a bad idea.