Savannah Steyn is somewhat new to the entertainment industry, but she isn’t letting that stop her from chasing after her dreams full speed. The talented actress has been working incredibly hard for the last several years, and that hard work is yielding some awesome rewards. Savannah will be a cast member in the upcoming series House of the Dragon which is a prequel to the hit series Game of Thrones. While it’s true that many people may not be familiar with Savannah at the moment, that won’t be the case once House of the Dragon premieres. The success of the show will likely lead to other opportunities for Savannah and it’s just a matter of time before she becomes a bonafide star. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Savannah Steyn.
1. She’s A London Native
Savannah was born and raised in south London and she is very proud of her roots. But unfortunately, there isn’t any other information out there about her upbringing. As far as we know, however, she still lives in the area and hasn’t expressed that she has any plans to relocate.
2. She’s Done Ads For Major Brands
Every actor has to start somewhere, and for many, that somewhere is by doing commercials. According to Savannah’s resume, she has done ads for some very well-known companies including Amazon, Credit Karma, Nike, and Facebook. Those experiences were undoubtedly instrumental in helping her become the actress she is today.
3. She Has Formal Acting Training
Even though we don’t know what inspired Savannah to get into acting, we do know that it’s something she’s taken seriously for quite some time. She studied acting at both the Guildhall School of Music & Drama and The Brit School. Both institutions have a long history of producing very talented performers.
4. She’s Not Into Social Media
Social media has become such a big part of most of our daily lives that it can be hard to imagine how anyone could go without it. That said, many people will be surprised to know that Savannah doesn’t appear to have accounts on any social media platforms. Perhaps, however, she will decide to get active once her career starts to gain more traction.
5. She’s Always Wanted to Do a Sci-Fi Project
Like most actors, Savannah is always thankful when she gets the opportunity to work. However, being cast in Intergalactic was an extra special moment for her. During an interview with Bradford Zone, she said, “I’ve always said I want to do a big sci-fi action series. At this age to get to do something like this, it’s really mind blowing to me.”
6. She Was Nervous When She First Started Filming Intergalactic
Even though she was very excited about Intergalactic, it was also a nerve-wracking experience because she was working with lots of people who have been in the industry much longer than she has. She told Bradford Zone, “Going on set for the first day was very scary, because a lot of the other actors are very experienced, I’ve seen them in lots of things, and I have a lot of respect for them.”
7. She Likes Her Privacy
Savannah definitely isn’t the kind of actress who likes to put all of her business in the street. In fact, she seems to be the exact opposite. In addition to not having any social media accounts, Savannah also hasn’t done many interviews. In the interviews she has done, she hasn’t shared any information about her personal life.
8. She Has Less Than A Dozen On-Screen Credits
Savannah’s acting resume might not be the longest, but she still has plenty to be proud of. Savannah’s IMDB page shows that she only has nine on-screen credits. However, if she continues to work at the pace she’s been going at, that number is sure to grow significantly within the next several years.
9. She Believes In The Importance of Representation
When Savannah was growing up, she didn’t see herself reflected in the movies and shows she watched. Now she’s thankful to be a part of changing that for younger generations. While talking to Bradford Zone she said, “I think it’s really important to see and hear all underrepresented people whether that be people of colour, queer people, disabled people, women. I think it’s really important to tell these stories because they haven’t been told. We need them, I need to see people like me on TV. I need to see black people, I need to see queer people, its important.”
10. She Did Some Of Her Own Stunts In Intergalactic
Being part of Intergalactic was a great experience for Savannah in more ways than one. On top of getting to put her acting skills to good use, Savannah also got the chance to do some of her own stunts. Although she admits that she was nervous in the beginning, she eventually got the hang of everything.