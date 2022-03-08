Born and raised in Australia, Sarah Tangye is on the brink of becoming a reality TV star thanks to the upcoming Netflix series Byron Baes. Although the show has already stirred up some controversy among locals, cast members are still excited to be part of the project. The show centers around a group of friends/influencers who live in a town called Byron Bay. Based on the trailer, it looks like the main focus will be on each of the cast members trying to level up in their careers and find their path in life. Thanks to her talent, pretty face, and positive attitude, it already looks like Sarah could have the potential to become a fan favorite. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Sarah Tangye.
1. Byron Baes Appears To Be Her Only TV Experience
Doing a reality TV show probably isn’t something that has always been on Sarah’s radar. From what we can tell, she has not made any other on-screen appearance and there’s nothing to indicate that she has attempted to be on any other reality shows in the past. Now that she’s part of the business, however, she may decide to take advantage of other on-screen opportunities.
2. She’s A Musician
Sarah is a musician who performs under the name st. James. While it looks like she is a solo artist at the moment, she was part of a duo called Elle. It’s unclear exactly how long she’s been making music or what inspired her to pursue it. While she’s released several songs, we couldn’t find a full-length project for her.
3. She Likes Fashion
Music may be Sarah’s main form of self-expression, but it isn’t the only way she likes to share her personality with the world. She also has a great sense of style and fashion is another thing that allows her to express her creativity. Whether she’s just hanging out at home or going out with her friends, Sarah always looks stylish.
4. She Comes from A Diverse Background
From what we know about Sarah, she was born and raised in Australia and has lived there her entire life. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Sarah has Seselwa heritage on her mother’s side. Her mother is originally from Seychelles which is a group of Islands off the coast of East Africa.
5. She Believes In The Power of Metaphysical Energy
We weren’t able to find any information on Sarah’s religious beliefs, but some of her Instagram posts reveal that she believes in the powers of crystals and other metaphysical methods of spirituality. She seems to enjoy learning about her crystals and the different properties that each of them has.
6. She’s A Cat Person
The debate between dog and cat people is one that will probably never end. With that being said, sorry to all of the dog people out there, but it looks like Sarah is a proud member of team cat. She has an adorable cat that has become the star of her Instagram profile. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like she’s ever posted her cat’s name.
7. She Enjoys Taking Pictures
Sarah probably doesn’t consider herself a photographer, but she might want to start. Sarah’s Instagram profile is full of beautiful pictures that she’s taken while on her travels and other adventures. Not only does she like taking pictures, but it’s also something that she is very good at.
8. She Loves Being Near the Water
When the weather is nice, you can usually find Sarah hanging out by the beach. Spending time near the water is one of her favorite ways to spend her free time. Being out in the sun allows her to relax and recharge for her next adventure. Luckily, living on the Gold Coast gives her plenty of opportunities to be near the ocean.
9. She’s Active on TikTok
Building a strong following on social media is important for people in the music industry who are trying to get their name out there. While platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook were once the most solid options, TikTok has also become a serious contender. At the moment, she has just 266 followers on TikTok. However, that number will probably increase once Byron Baes premieres.
10. She’s Very Close To Her Mom
Sarah hasn’t shared much about her personal life via social media, but one thing that is very clear is that she has a great relationship with her mom. In an Instagram post, she even referred to her mother as her “bestie”. We weren’t able to locate any information on Sarah’s father and it’s unclear if she has any siblings.