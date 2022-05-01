10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sanya Richards-Ross

As The Real Housewives of Atlanta enters into its 14th season, there have been some serious changes to the cast. Since some of the show’s OGs have decided to part ways, it’s opened up the doors for new people to join the cast. Sanya Richard-Ross is one of the newcomers who lots of viewers are excited to know more about. While Sanya is new to the RHOA cast, she certainly isn’t new to the spotlight. She comes to RHOA with a track record (literally) that will impress just about anyone. Although fitting in on a show like RHOA can be difficult, it looks like Sanya has what it takes. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t Sanya Richard-Ross.
1. She’s Originally From Jamaica
Sanya may call Atlanta home now, but that wasn’t always the case. She was born in Jamaica where she came from a very close-knit family. She relocated to the United States when she was around 12 years old and she has lived here ever since. No matter what, though, Jamaica will always be close to her heart.
2. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Isn’t Her First TV Experience
Doing a reality TV show can take a lot of getting used to, but luckily for Sanya this isn’t her first rodeo. In 2013, Sanya had her own reality TV series on we called Sanya’s Glam & Gold. Unfortunately, the show only lasted for six episodes. However, coming to RHOA with some previous experience will definitely help make the experience a little less stressful.
3. She Loves to Travel
The world is a huge place with so many things to offer. While it might not be possible to see all of it, Sanya wants to see as much as she can. On top of having lived in two countries, she has also gotten the chance to visit lots of places. Some of the countries she’s visited include India and China.
4. She’s A 4x Gold Medalist
Remember when I said that Sanya has an impressive track record? I wasn’t joking. Sanya began running track when she was a little girl in Jamaica. She told Bravo, “Track and field is the most popular sport there. So when the Olympics would take place, in Jamaica, the entire country would shut down. Like, no one went to work. No one’s going to do anything except for watching the Olympics and supporting these athlete…so, at a very young age, I was like, man, I want that to be me. Like, I want people watching me and cheering for me”. Not only did Sanya get to live her dream of going to the Olympics, but she also won four Olympic gold medals.
5. She Loves Giving Back to Others
Sanya has worked very hard to get where she is, but she hasn’t forgotten about other people in the process. She enjoys being able to help those in need and she has done a lot of charity throughout the years. She even started her own cause called the Prom Glam and Empowerment Program. According to her website, “Every year Aaron and Sanya select 12 kids for the Gold Standard Prom Glam and Empowerment Program. The kids start with a vision board session where they learn the importance of setting goals and seeing them on paper. Then the kids participate in a community service event before being rewarded with a Prom Glam day they’ll never forget.”
6. She’s an Author
Sanya is the kind of person who enjoys exploring different interests. On top of all of the other cool things she’s done, she is also a published author. She has released three books over the years, all of which have been inspired by her life. It’s unclear whether she has plans to write another book.
7. Her Faith Is Important to Her
Sanya is a Christian and her faith is very important to her. According to Bravo, Sanya said, “So, you know, for me when I was going through it, I always say my faith was the first thing. I always knew everything happened in my life for a reason, and you know, God’s in control. And even though it hurts in the moment, there’s gonna be some good thing that comes from it”.
8. Her Husband Was in The NFL
Trying to balance a successful career and a healthy family life isn’t always easy, but Sanya has managed to make it work. In 2010, she married former professional football player, Aaron Ross. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2017. Aaron and the couple’s son will likely make some appearances on RHOA.
9. She Dealt with Some Health Issues
Good health is something that’s important to everyone, but for an athlete, a healthy body is especially important. For several years, Sanya dealt with health issues that caused ulcers and joint pain. Doctors initially thought the problems were caused by a rare illness called Behçet’s disease.
10. She’s An Entrepreneur
If you couldn’t tell by now, Sanya is all about her business. She is the founder of a website called MommiNation where she shares content related to parenting, fitness, and general lifestyle information. The website also includes an online store where she sells various items.