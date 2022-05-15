10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sam Straley

Sam Straley is a kid from the Midwest who had a dream. He wanted to act, but no one really understood that about him. He had to overcome the fact that so many people didn’t quite understand what he wanted to do with his life, and he’s made it happen. He’s starring in a new show on Fox that everyone is excited about, and now the world wants to know him better.
1. He’s an Actor
Straley has done a few big things in his life, but many of his accomplishments are really focused on his roles in shows such as Welcome to Flatch and the Dropout. He’s been killing it as far as his career is concerned, and he is not showing any signs of slowing down.
2. He is from Cincinnati
Born and raised, he’s a young man from Ohio. While we don’t know much about his childhood there, we do know that he was born in Cincy, he was raised there, and he obviously had some friends and family there with him during those pivotal moments.
3. He is College Educated
He’s a college grad, too. He attended courses at the Theater School at DePaul University. His graduation year is listed as 2017, which is astonishingly five years ago right now. It doesn’t seem as if it’s been that long since 2017, but it has.
4. He Was Not Always Secure
When he landed the role he played in “The Kids are Alright,” he did not have much confidence in himself. He felt really insecure about it, and he wasn’t entirely certain that he was doing things the way they were meant to be done. The show was ultimately canceled, which we imagine isn’t good for someone who is already feeling a lack of confidence in the role, but he bounced back.
5. His Ex Reached Out To Him
If you want to know how he got the job on Flatch, it was because his ex-girlfriend was auditioning for this role and she thought it might be perfect for him. She literally called him from the audition and told him to make it work. He took a look at it, and he was hooked. He instantly felt that this was the job for him, and it all worked out.
6. He Relates to His Flatch Character
At the end of the day, there is something so prolific about this. He really relates to this character in that he feels they are very similar. They are both artistic and sensitive. They are both a little both a little frustrated with a lot of things in their lives, and they find that their control isn’t always where it needs to be, and he really gets that feeling. It helps him tie into the character.
7. His Show Was Shut Down
The pandemic really did him in. He was shooting on the very first day of this project when the entire thing was shut down. It took seven months for them to figure things out and get back to work, and they were all a little bummed. To be that close to something that big only to have it taken from you because of something like a pandemic was difficult.
8. He’s Not Into Other’s Opinions
Growing up in a small suburb in Ohio is not always easy for someone who has such a creative mind, and he is someone who knows that well and good. He wants other kids who might be a lot like his teenage self to know that even without the support and the approval of other people, you are good to go. You don’t need it. It’s okay to have a dream no one understands. You love it, you go for it. What other people think is irrelevant.
9. He Trusts His Gut
His gut tells him to do so many things. It’s told him to be who he is, to go where he needs to do, and to make things happen. He likes to listen to it because it’s led him to where he is right now. It’s a thing that really only works if you allow it, and he allows it. He also tells others to do the same.
10. He’s Loving Work
Right now, he’s on cloud nine. He is working on a show he loves. He is doing something he loves. He is having fun with the rest of the cast and crew, and he is living his own dream. At the moment, there is nothing standing in his way of living his very best life.