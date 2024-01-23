Role Play: Meet the Cast of Prime Video’s Action Comedy

The Thomas Vincent-directed action comedy Role Play is Prime Video’s first released action movie of 2024. Released on January 12, 2024, Role Play packs an eclectic cast, from comedy and drama to action genre. The 101-minute movie is adapted from a screenplay by Seth Owen. Although not an original plot in Hollywood, Role Play follows the story of a couple, Dave and Emma, with their two kids.
With Emma’s work life affecting their romance, Dave suggests the couple role-play to help spice things up. Their plan to meet as strangers in a hotel bar quickly backfires when Emma’s cover is blown. Unbeknownst to Dave, Emma is a highly trained, ruthless contract killer. These are the cast members and characters of Prime Video’s Role Play (2024).
Kaley Cuoco as Emma Brackett
From playing the girl next door on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory to an alcoholic flight attendant on HBO Max’s dark comedy series The Flight Attendant, Kaley Cuoco reveals she’s more than just a pretty face in Role Play (2024). Cuoco plays the lead role of Emma Brackett, a super-busy mother and wife with a secret life as a ruthless assassin. Fans of the actress have been excited to see the actress take on more diversified roles in film and television. Besides playing the lead, Kaley Cuoco is also one of Role Play‘s producers.
David Oyelowo as Dave Brackett
Emmy-nominated British actor David Oyelowo also joins Prime Video’s Role Play cast in a supporting role. Oyelowo plays a caring husband, Dave. Despite his wife’s busy schedule, Dave stays committed to making the marriage work by looking after the children. However, after suggesting the couple role-play and make out as strangers, he inadvertently opens up secrets he would have loved to stay buried. Despite being faced with evidence of his wife’s double life, Dave sticks with her and helps her break free from a life of espionage. David Oyelowo is known for his award-nominated performances in The Last King of Scotland (2006), The Butler (2013), Nightingale (2014), Selma (2014), Queen of Katwe (2016), See How They Run (2022), and Lawmen: Bass Reeves (2023).
Bill Nighy as Bob Kellerman
Veteran English actor Bill Nighy also joins the cast of Role Play. He returns to playing the villain as Bob Kellerman, a rival hitman and assassin. Introduced as a harmless older man, he tries to hit on Emma, assuming she’s a hooker. As their conversation deepens, especially with his reluctance to let her be, Bob Kellerman is revealed to be an assassin who first recognized Emma. Looking to collect the bounty on her head, he lures her to his room. Bill Nighy is known for his roles as Viktor in the Underworld film series and Davy Jones in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. He also starred in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) and his Academy Award-nominated role in Living (2023).
Connie Nielsen as Gwen Carver
Danish actress Connie Nielsen returns from playing Queen Hippolyta, Wonder Woman’s mother, to playing Role Play‘s main antagonist. Cast as Gwen Carver, the character is first introduced as an agent who reveals Emma’s true identity to Dave. Gwen Carver is later revealed to be the head of a powerful black-ops organization. She’s also Emma’s adoptive mother, who raised and trained her to be a deadly assassin. Besides portraying Queen Hippolyta in several DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films, Connie Nielsen is also known for her performance as Lucilla in Gladiator (2000), Nina Yorkin in One Hour Photo (2002), and Lily Gray in The Following (2014).
Rudi Dharmalingam as Raj
English actor Rudi Dharmalingam plays a supporting role as Raj. His character acts as Emma’s handler, who helps connect her with missions. Emma also contracts him to help her stay hidden by covering her digital tracks. Although he’s one of the earliest voices heard in Role Play, he doesn’t make an appearance until later in the film. When Emma’s cover is blown, she travels to meet him against his wish. Rudi Dharmalingam began his career as a stage actor in 1998 after joining the National Youth Theatre. With a growing on-screen credit, Rudi Dharmalingam has raked up more credits in television. He’s known for his roles in Hollyoaks (2010), Wakefield (2021), Great Expectations (2023), and The Lazarus Project (2022–2023). Although he made his feature film debut in In the Shadow of the Moon (2016), Role Play is Dharmalingam’s biggest movie.
Watch Role Play on Prime Video
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!