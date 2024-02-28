The Rings of Power Season 2: Everything We Know

In what seemed like forever, TV audiences would finally get to watch The Rings of Power season 2 in 2024. Developed by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Prime Video, The Rings of Power season 1 became the streaming platform’s most-watched of any Prime Video original series. Although set in a different age, The Rings of Power exists in the same fictional world of J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings novels and appendices.
The Rings of Power season 1 began thousands of years before the events in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings live-action movies. Middle-earth’s audiences were introduced to several new and younger-known characters. With multiple storylines explored and introduced in season 1, anticipation is high for what is to come in season 2. Here’s everything we know about The Rings of Power season 2.
Where The Rings of Power Season 1 Left Off
After a vengeful search for Sauron all season, Galadriel realizes he has been in disguise as Halbrand. Although Sauron offers Galadriel a place by his side as his Queen, Galadriel turns down the offer. By the time Galadriel awakes, Sauron is long gone and arrives at Mordor by the end of the season’s finale. Although choosing not to inform anyone, Galadriel advises against forging a single ring, leading to the forging of the three Rings of Power. Elrond also discovers Halbrand is Sauron.
The Stranger chooses the path of good and uses magic to banish the three women (The Ascetic, The Nomad, and The Dweller) to the unseen world. Revealed to be a powerful magician, the character is speculated to be Gandalf. Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot follows the Stranger to the land of Rhûn. Elrond is banished from the Dwarven kingdom, Khazad-dûm, after King Durin III catches him and his son, Prince Durin IV, mining for mithril against his wish. King Durin III strips Prince Durin IV of his royal status as Prince. Although King Durin III seals the mine, a Balrog, which lives deep in the cave, awakens.
Adar succeeds in blocking the sun after the volcano erupts. The Southlands, now inhabited by the Orcs, is renamed Mordor. After the volcanic eruption, Míriel (Queen regent of Númenór) discovers she’s blind and prepares to return to Númenór with a promise that she’ll be back to seek revenge. Although the major characters in the Southlands survive the eruption, Isildur is presumed dead. Tar-Palantir, King of Númenór, dies, possibly heralding a tussle for power between Míriel and Pharazôn.
Who Will Return in The Rings of Power Season 2?
With several cliffhangers from season 1, most of the main cast will return in The Rings of Power season 2. Swedish actress Morfydd Clark will return as the Elven warrior Galadriel. Robert Aramayo will return as Elrond, Owain Arthur as Durin IV, Daniel Weyman as the Stranger, and Markella Kavenagh as Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot. Ismael Cruz Córdova, Nazanin Boniadi, and Tyroe Muhafidin will also reprise their roles as Arondir, Bronwyn, and Theo, respectively. Charlie Vickers will return as Sauron, with Lloyd Owen, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and Maxim Baldry also returning as Elendil, Míriel, and Isildur, respectively. Besides the notable deaths in the season, the only confirmed actor who will not return to The Rings of Power season 2 is Joseph Mawle, who played Adar. English actor Joseph Mawle is replaced by another English actor, Sam Hazeldine.
The Rings of Power Season 2 New Cast
Amazon has confirmed a list of new actors joining the cast of The Rings of Power season 2. This means audiences will be introduced to new characters and have several established storylines expanded. Anyone who watched The Rings of Power season 1 knows it foreshadowed events in the Second Age of Middle-earth. In March 2023, Amazon confirmed the addition of Ciarán Hinds (Rome, Game of Thrones, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2).
Tanya Moodie (Motherland and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) and Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner in James Bond films) have also been confirmed. All three have been confirmed to make recurring appearances in The Rings of Power season 2. Other new cast additions include Gabriel Akuwudike, Nia Towle, Nicholas Woodeson, Yasen “Zates” Atour, William Chubb, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Gavi Singh Chera, Ben Daniels, Calam Lynch, Amelia Kenworthy, Selina Lo, Will Keen, Kevin Eldon, and Stuart Bowman.
The Rings of Power Production Update
Prime Video ordered The Rings of Power season 2 in November 2019, almost a year before the release of season 1. If anything, it shows Amazon’s commitment to the series. Season 1 filming, mostly done in New Zealand, was wrapped up on August 2, 2019. About a week later, production for The Rings of Power season 2 began, but filming was moved to the United Kingdom. Although pre-production officially began in the second quarter of 2022, The Rings of Power season 2 filming began on October 3, 2022.
The Rings of Power season 2 wrapped up production in June 2023. Although this was in the middle of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, it had little to no effect on season 2’s production. The Rings of Power season 2 production was also unaffected by the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023, as it was well into its post-production. Judging by the duration from season 1’s filming wrap (August 2, 2021) and release (September 1, 2022) and with its audience/viewership success, The Rings of Power season 2 should have a release date in the third quarter of 2024. While we wait for The Rings of Power season 2 release, here’s everything to know about House of the Dragon season 2.
