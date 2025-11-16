Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Christmas Movie? (Closed)

by

Movies this time around can help us uplift our spirits and prepare for the jolly season. So share what is your favorite Christmas movie.

#1

My family has been watching White Christmas every Christmas Eve since I can remember and it never gets boring even though I have the whole thing pretty much memorized by now

#2

Home Alone!
The first one is the best and second one comes close. The other don’t even exist.

#3

Die Hard

#4

White Christmas. Love Danny Kaye. Love Bing. Love old classics.

#5

“It’s A Wonderful Life” with Jimmy Stewart

#6

For me, it’s the recently released musical Spirited

#7

The Santa Clauses(it’s a series), all the grinch movies, nightmare before Christmas, and the first 2 home alone movies

#8

Polar express (it’s so nostalgic)

#9

“We’re No Angels”. Humphrey Bogart and company.
Three convicts escape Devil’s Island, end up one an island in the tropics. They plan on robbing a store and end up saving the family (Leo G. Carroll is father) from the villain and giving everyone a beautiful Christmas.

#10

12 Monkeys

#11

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the original animation. I love it so much!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Tell Us About An Event In Life That Should Have Never Happened (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 04-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2025
1-Day-Old Baby Goats Learning To Jump Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hiro Murai Signs First Look Deal with FX Productions
3 min read
May, 12, 2018
40 Of The Funniest Stories Told By This Artist Using Just A Single Frame And One Sentence
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
72 People Share Unsettling Animal Facts That Might Surprise You Or Bust A Myth
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.