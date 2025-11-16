Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Christmas Movie? (Closed)

Movies this time around can help us uplift our spirits and prepare for the jolly season. So share what is your favorite Christmas movie.
#1
My family has been watching White Christmas every Christmas Eve since I can remember and it never gets boring even though I have the whole thing pretty much memorized by now
#2
Home Alone!
The first one is the best and second one comes close. The other don’t even exist.
#3
Die Hard
#4
White Christmas. Love Danny Kaye. Love Bing. Love old classics.
#5
“It’s A Wonderful Life” with Jimmy Stewart
#6
For me, it’s the recently released musical Spirited
#7
The Santa Clauses(it’s a series), all the grinch movies, nightmare before Christmas, and the first 2 home alone movies
#8
Polar express (it’s so nostalgic)
#9
“We’re No Angels”. Humphrey Bogart and company.
Three convicts escape Devil’s Island, end up one an island in the tropics. They plan on robbing a store and end up saving the family (Leo G. Carroll is father) from the villain and giving everyone a beautiful Christmas.
#10
12 Monkeys
#11
How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the original animation. I love it so much!
