The Rings of Power: Interesting Character Build-Up So Far

Things are beginning to take shape with Amazon Prime’s fantasy series, The Rings of Power. Fans of the series have had to wait to see how the story evolves, and it’s safe to say that episode 5 was an excellent place to start. If you’re a fan of J. R. R. Tolkien and The Lord of the Rings movies, then you know it takes time for the plot to thicken.
For all fantasy and adventure lovers, Christmas sure did come early, with two top-rated series airing almost simultaneously every week. So as we prepare for action in The Rings of Power from the next episode, here are some of the show’s character build-ups we’ve been incredibly impressed by.
Elrond
With dedicated friends like Elrond, the world would be a safe place. Robert Aramayo has uniquely given life to the Elrond character, and it’s almost impossible not to love the character. The first time we see Elrond in the show, he’s introduced to us as a respected friend of one of the show’s protagonists, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark).
A few scenes later, he seems to have conspired with the High King of the Noldor, Gil-galad, to send Galadriel to Valinor. But in retrospect, Elrond’s intentions may have been pure to send his friend to rest and be at peace after years of searching to defeat whatever evil remains.
After swearing an oath with his dwarf friend Durin IV in episode 4, Elrond refuses to break that oath. It’s one thing trying to prove to be a loyal friend because the Elves needed help from the dwarves, but refusing to break an oath is on a whole different level. It’s also comforting to know that the friendship is reciprocated.
Knowing the fate of the Elves lies in his hands, Durin IV is willing to help and speak on behalf of the Elves to his father, the King. We can’t wait to see how long and far the friendship lasts.
Miriel
As Queen-regent of Númenor, a lot of responsibility rests on her shoulders. Trying to preside over a people who once revolted against her father, King Tar-Palantir, is no easy feat. And so, it’s easy to understand her earlier stand in not wanting to get involved with an Elf or lead her country to war.
With her visions of the future of Númenor and trying to have faith, Miriel takes a stand to help the people of Middle-earth. Episode 4 ends with a Queen-regent proving her people are not cowards and are ready to save Middle-earth to avert the disaster she sees in her visions.
Her dying father’s request that she doesn’t go to Middle-earth leaves us with a conflicted Miriel. However, the episode ends with ships leaving Númenor. It’s hard to tell if Miriel was on any of the ships, but we got to see her match out with the soldiers. Did she go along with the initial plan of joining the war because she still had faith or avoided looking like a fearful Queen-regent? Time will tell.
Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot
Hobbits were fun and fascinating creatures in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. However, Nori’s character makes Harfoots interesting. To her clan, she’s a restless, super inquisitive Barfoot that will bring problems to her family and the entire Barfoot community.
There are times we’ve seen Nori and her friend, Poppy, put themselves in harm’s way, but it’s all Nori’s way of refusing to live in fear. Middle-earth is too big a place to live, hiding away. So her encounter with the Stranger and her persistence to keep him with the Harfoots became justified when he protected them from the three wargs.
Yet, for the first time since the series began, we see a frightful Nori. Almost mistakenly frozen to death by the Stranger, Nori flees from him when he tries to comfort her. Was bringing the stranger on their migration journey a good idea?
Halbrand
He’s one character that has evolved with every passing episode. Galadriel first encounters him adrift on a raft in the Sundering Seas. Galadriel soon discovers he’s the rightful King and ruler of the Southlands. Yet, Halbrand has chosen to put that life behind him for unknown reasons. All he seems content with is to work as a blacksmith and start a new life in Númenor.
For the first time, at the end of episode 5, Halbrand takes a stand to return to the Southlands and reunite his people in a fight against the rising darkness. Undoubtedly, episode 6 will be exciting as the people of the Southlands who refuse to surrender to Adar take a stand to fight. But will Halbrand, Galadriel, and the ships from Númenor get there in time? We can’t wait to see it!