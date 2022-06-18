Ridiculous Matchups: Chuck Norris vs. Batman

This is one of those times when it’s fun just to think about a fight between one iconic character and another since Chuck Norris and Batman both have roughly the same reputation, meaning that a lot of people have claimed that they can’t possibly be beaten. The fun thing is that in the comics it’s been seen more than once that Batman benefits from plot armor, while online Chuck Norris benefits from the insane number of memes that have made him into an over-the-top tough guy. But who would win between the two of them? Well, that’s where people tend to differ in their opinions since a lot of folks would likely go with Batman just because…he’s Batman. Others would state that Chuck would, through his memes, not so much beat Batman as he would allow him to lose. In other words, there’s a lot of male bravado there that has to be unpacked, since both characters are the type that people have built up to such a degree that trying to pit them against anyone would result in their immediate win just because it’s them, and there’s nothing else that needs to be said.
The truth of course is that both would be victorious in their own ways, especially since they’ve both been legends for quite some time and have gained a loyal following that has never left them to this date. While Batman has enjoyed history in the comics, movies, and on TV, Chuck Norris has been a movie star and a TV star, and a meme star in ways that Batman could only hope to be. Their appearances in different media have been embraced more than a little by their fans since, well, they’re just that popular. Plus, they’ve both been kicking butt for long enough to easily claim the status they’ve been given since Norris has been the guy that has shown himself to be a great action hero and kind of a funny guy at the same time.
Batman, on the other hand, has been the brooding vigilante that a lot of people have come to enjoy since he’s tough, he’s intelligent, and he’s ultra-rich by anyone’s standards since as Bruce Wayne there isn’t anything he can’t buy, that’s for sale at least. The two men are icons that have been in the public eye for so long that their legends have been firmly cemented in the minds of many people that have continued to spread their names and memes throughout the internet, reminding people that when it comes to their reputation, there are few, if any characters that can challenge them. But pitting them against each other is kind of a tricky ordeal since it includes trying to state who’s really going to have the edge and who’s going to be able to overcome the other in whatever venue they happen to meet. Let’s be honest, in real life, Batman would be able to overcome Norris without too much effort even in his prime, though it might not be that easy of a fight. One has to remember that Norris was a badass in his prime, and it’s fair to think that he would give Batman a pretty good fight.
But Meme Chuck Norris? There are not a lot of people he can’t beat, since just talking to the guy is enough to make it appear that a lot of characters would have a serious issue in trying to take him on. These memes do require a sense of humor though, and in this day and age, that’s kind of hard to find at times, especially since a lot of folks want to find every other thing offensive for some reason or another. But getting back to the subject, Chuck Norris and Batman are two of the toughest individuals in pop culture, and while they each excel in their own ways, they’ve gained almost absolute dominance in their own fields since while Batman has been active longer, Chuck has been impressing people without that many gadgets and without needing to wear a mask, so a lot of people might give him the win just for being the type of guy that doesn’t need a lot to make himself appear tough and prove that he is tough.
At the end of the day, both individuals are great since they exhibit the kind of fortitude and skills that a lot of people can’t help but be impressed by. When it comes to the comics, the movies, and perhaps even real life, Batman would and does win out. But in the meme war, Batman can’t even hold a candle to Chuck Norris since the man is all about that action and can make anyone crumble from the force of his mere presence. It’s a bit silly, but a lot of people would likely agree that Chuck Norris vs. Batman would be a battle for the ages.