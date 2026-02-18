Rico Hammett And Lauren Louise: Where Are The Dating Naked UK Season 2 Winners?

Dating Naked UK returned for Season 2 in August 2025, concluding the following month with Rico Hammett and Lauren Louise as the winners. Alongside 14 other singles, the pair entered the dating naked abode in Panama, hoping to find love and win £50,000 in prize money. After Tilly Skok dumped Jordan Langley to walk away with £5,000 from the prize pot, the winning couple were left with £45,000 to split and build their romance away from the show.
Leaving the show, hopes were high that Hammett and Louise would thrive in the real world and become the show’s first success story. The UK, bare-it-all version debuted in August 2024 with Jono Brown and Tiegan Rudge emerging as the top couple most likely to work in the outside world. Unfortunately, Brown and Rudge’s romance fizzled out after leaving the Dating Naked villa. It seems Hammett and Louise have met the same fate. What happened to them?
Reminiscing Rico Hammett And Lauren Louise’s Time On Dating Naked
https://www.tiktok.com/@dnuk/video/7555850700102667552
Rico Hammett had a disappointing outing in Season 1. He was the first boy dumped, and it cut short the connection he was exploring with Lauren Beschi. Returning for Season 2, the welder from Wales connected with another Lauren, with whom he eventually won the reality dating game show. Joining the season in Episode 4, Hammett was confident to find love and was immediately drawn to Lauren Louise.
Although the season was nearly halfway through when Hammett joined, he and Louise quickly became one of the strongest couples in the villa. Louise, a glamour model from Derby, UK, signed up for the show to find a genuine connection and settle down. She wanted a serious relationship, which aligned with Hammett’s interest, so they kicked it off. While their romance wasn’t without challenges, their bond grew stronger as the show progressed, culminating in a beautiful exchange of vows in the finale.
Reading his heartwarming love letter to Louise, Hammett declared his love for the model, expressing hopes to build a lasting relationship outside the Dating Naked villa. “Not in my lifetime did I expect to meet someone as beautiful, funny, and as chilled-out as you,” he started. “Not having any feelings for someone for so long in life, I truly forgot what it was like to love again until you step into it. When this chapter ends, our journey will truly begin, and our book has only just started,” the welder proclaimed.
The Dating Naked UK Season 2 Winners Were Together For Only 5 Months
https://www.tiktok.com/@dnuk/video/7553616560967945504
In Lauren Louise’s love letter to Rico Hammett, she also expressed hope for their romance to continue in the outside world. “…From the moment you arrived at the house and I laid eyes on you, I knew you were the one I wanted to share the rest of my experience. Every single day, I’ve woken up with the biggest smile on my face. I get butterflies in my stomach whenever you are around. I feel unbelievably comfortable in your presence,” reads part of her letter.
She described the welder as a male version of herself, reinforcing Hammett’s sentiment about the Dating Naked experience being the beginning of their story. “You are the most handsome, caring, and trustworthy guy I’ve ever come across. I can’t wait for my family and friends to meet you. They will love you, and the amount of shared interests we have is absolutely crazy… I’m super excited to see what life has in store for us in the outside world. I cannot wait for us to be inseparable. Let’s go and travel around the globe together, baby.”
Sadly, the relationship lasted for only 5 months. Louise divulged that they are no longer together in a September 2025 Instagram post. “Rico and I were fortunate enough to win the show together, and we enjoyed a beautiful 5-month relationship filled with unforgettable memories, including traveling through Vietnam together,” she wrote. “Although our paths didn’t ultimately align in the end, I’ll always cherish the moments we shared and the experience we had together,” added the model.
What Are Rico Hammett And Lauren Louise Up To Now?
https://www.tiktok.com/@dnuk/video/7547263744481479969
Based on what Lauren Louise shared on Instagram, it seems the breakup was amicable. Be that as it may, Rico Hammett has yet to comment on the breakup. The split might have been hard on him, as he seemed genuinely interested in building a relationship that would withstand the test of time. The real reason behind their separation has remained a mystery. However, they have moved on from what they once had. While Hammett is scarce online, Louise has been active on her social media pages, especially Instagram and OnlyFans. Check out what happened to Dating Naked UK Season 1 winners, Jono Brown and Tiegan Rudge.
