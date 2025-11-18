Hey Pandas, What To Do And What To Avoid In New Orleans? (Closed)

My BF and I go to New Orleans in May (we’re from Germany). We have a full week for free disposition before we hop on a bus for a guided tour (another two days in NO, we’ll surely do some tourist stuff then). Can you please tell me somewhere cool to go to, to hang out, to eat (it’s crab season in May, right?!), your favorite places?
And which places to avoid (insecure, traps for tourists, etc.) – that would be pretty cool.
P.S.: From New Orleans, we’ll be heading to Natchez, Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and Atlanta. We’d be thankful for some go-to-ideas there, too! Cheers to you from cold Germany!
#1
Stay at a nice, classic French Quarter style hotel. We liked the Hotel St. Marie Toulouse Street. The French Quarter Architecture is a sight for itself. “Cafe du Monde” is touristy and popular, but worth checking out anyways. If you want some good fast food and real quality Burger, head for the “Clover Grill”. Real old-school cool and open 24/7. Catch some good Jazz music, ask the Hotel for some tipps.
Bourbon Street itself (besides the music) was disappointing. Smells of puke and urine most of the times. Dirty. Many restaurants there are disappointing. Check Yelp, TripAdvisor or Google for some good ones. Po-Boys are a specialty. But the once found in the famous “Johnnys Po-Boys” we found a bit disappointing, bland and dry. But it’s busy and popular, might wanna check it out anyways.
#2
Oh: Yes, we know we’ll be there during the Jazz-Festival. But we’re not really into Jazz, you know…
#3
I’ve heard good things about Café du Monde, make sure to check it out!
Follow Us