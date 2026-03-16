We Prepared 40 General Knowledge Questions — Anything Above 35 Is Impressive

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True or false might sound simple, but don’t be fooled. These questions can be sneakier than they look. Sometimes the most obvious answer is actually wrong, and sometimes the strange-sounding one turns out to be true.

In this quiz, we’ve gathered 40 general knowledge statements covering everything from science and history to language, geography, and pop culture. Your task is simple: decide whether each statement is true or false.

With only two options, the odds may seem in your favor – but reaching a high score takes more than lucky guesses.

Ready to test yourself? Begin!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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