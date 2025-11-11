131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Living in a city does have its perks, but even city-dwellers dream of escaping to some off the grid house or a small cottage surrounded by wilderness to let their weary souls re-charge. All of these beautiful old houses surrounded by beautiful views will inspire you to get away from it all – for a weekend or for good!

Most isolated log cabins like these had practical uses, and some still do – as hunting lodges or farmhouses. These days, however, more and more such homes are instead rented out to people who want a peaceful place to rest or work.

Scroll down below to see stunning photos, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite house! If you’ve been to one or have just photographed one, we’d love to see it!

#1 Cottage In The Woods, Scotland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Angie Latham

#2 The Solitairy House Of Elliðaey Island, Iceland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul
131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Christopher Lynn

#3 Hofskirkja, Iceland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Menno Schaefer

#4 A Hut In Winter

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: taurus13

#5 Lake Tekapo, New Zealand

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: AtomicZen

#6 Hidden Forest House

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: James Birkbeck

#7 Apuseni Mountains, Romania

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Adrian Petrisor

#8 Hobbit House, Wales

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: simondale.net

#9 Icelandic Mountain Meadow Retreat

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Michael Schmidt

#10 Trøllanes, Faroe Islands

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Grégoire Sieuw

#11 Holmur Reykjanes, Iceland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Gunnar Gestur

#12 Little Red House, Iceland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source:  Patrick Sharp

#13 Red House In Snowy Norway

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Tzvika Stein

#14 Arnarstapi, Iceland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source:  J.G. Damlow

#15 House In The Middle Of Drina River Near The Town Of Bajina Basta, Serbia

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Irene Becker

#16 Tiny House In The Fields, Hungary

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Péter Busa

#17 In The Fields Of Gold, Alberta, Canada

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Caroline

#18 Snaefellsnes Peninsula, Iceland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Dylan Toh & Marianne Lim

#19 Craig Highland Farm Holiday Cottage Near Plockton, Scotland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#20 Barrier Highway, South Australia

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Steven Powell

#21 Silence – Ioan Balașanu

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#22 Rice Terraces Of Mu Cang Chai, Vietnam

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Rehahn Croquevielle

#23 House On A Trailer In Nz

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#24 House In Nepal With View Of Himalayas

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#25 Saint Cado, France

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Philippe Albanel

#26 The House At The End Of The Fjord, Norway

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#27 Magical Home, Poland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Marcin Kesek

#28 Stoneham, Quebec, Canada

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Eric Dubois

#29 Salzburg, Austria

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Hock Zoltan

#30 Šumiac – Červená Skala, Slovakia

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: afdc.org.cn

#31 A Tiny House In The Meadow, Lithuania

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: efoto.lt

#32 Hidden Place, Swabian Alps, Germany

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Alex Jennewein

#33 Fog By The Lake, Norway

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Gry Thunes

#34 Liptovska Teplicka, Slovakia

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Stano Strateny

#35 Miniature House, Hungary

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Adam Dobrovits

#36 Maniitsoq, West Greenland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#37 Rock House, Tenno, Italy

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#38 Fagaras, Romania

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#39 Forgotten House, Austria

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: MultimediaEnver

#40 Philips, Alberta, Canada

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Brandon B.

#41 Red House In Tors Cove, Newfoundland & Labrador

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: NewfoundlandLabrador.com

#42 Casita De Vorera, Menorca

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#43 House On The Lake, Iceland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Wim Denijs

#44 Cozy White Cottage In The Turkish Aegean Coastal Region

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: smallhousebliss.files.wordpress.com

#45 Cottage, Dumfriesshire, Scotland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#46 Little House In Wester Ross, Scotland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Michael Leek

#47 Traditional “gamme” – Finnmark, Norway

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#48 Applecross Road, Scotland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Paul Byrne

#49 House In Tea Plantation, Munnar

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Ulrich Lambert

#50 Little Red House, Iceland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Sebastian-Alexander Stamatis

#51 Ireland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#52 Pokhara, Nepal

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: club.doctissimo.fr

#53 Korowai Tribe House In Tree, Papua New Guinea

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: angryboar.com

#54 Montana, Usa

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Ben Chase

#55 House In The Fields, France

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Denis Chaussende

#56 Black Rock Cottage In Glencoe

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#57 The Gingerbread House In Hungary

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#58 Waiting, After All These Years… Pulia, Italy

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#59 Tiny House In The Woods, Lithuania

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: gedvidosodyba.lt

#60 Dolomiti – Croda Da Lago – Italy

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#61 Shelter Overlooking Nuup Kangerlua (godthåb Fjord) Near Nuuk, Greenland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#62 Balea Lake Chalet Romania

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#63 Arnafiroi, Iceland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Sigurour Fjalar Jonsson

#64 House Isolated With Grass, Iceland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: Patricia Hofmeester

#65 His And Her’s – Near Stoer, Assynt, Scotland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#66 Winter In Lapland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#67 Reflection, Norway.

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#68 My House In The Hood, Alta Maremma, Toscany

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#69 Old Timber House – Gjøvik, Norway.

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#70 Opløfjorden Norway

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#71 Rangamati, Bangladesh

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#72 Kaptai Lake, Rangamati, Bangladesh

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#73 Shepherds’ Hut In The Winter, Montenegro

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#74 Sunset Peak On Lantau Island, Hong Kong

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: John Chan Man Kit

#75 Lithuania

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: static.panoramio.com

#76 Cabin On The Beach, Opposite Of Popotan Island, Palawan, Philippines

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#77 That Little Church

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#78 Lonely House In Carinthia

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#79 And It Was Called Yellow

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#80 Alakir Valley, Turkey

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#81 Misty Mountains, Poland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#82 Riva Di Tures, South Tyrol, Italian Alps

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#83 Nisyros Island, Greece

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#84 The Little Caste, Hochosterwitz, Carinzia Austria

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#85 Salzberg, Austria.

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#86 Sturmai, Lithuania

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#87 Lonely Cabin, Western Norway

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#88 Inschriach Bothy Artist Residency, Cairngorms National Park, Scotland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#89 Rondane National Park, Norway

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#90 Pink Spooky Shelter =), Near Myrdalsjökull Glacier, Iceland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#91 Little Cottage In Norway

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#92 Deep In The Forest, Poland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#93 Prettau, South Tyrol, Italy

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#94 Old House Outside A Village, Romania

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#95 Loch Shieldaig, Applecross, Wester Ross, Scotland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#96 House On Dormant Volcano Tere Vaka, Easter Island

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#97 Lanzarote Vineyard

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#98 Pichola Lake, India

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#99 Autumn In Sibiu Region – Romania

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#100 Gulmarg, Kashmir, India

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: aswin vn

#101 The Kornati Archipelago, Croatia

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#102 Arizona, Usa

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#103 Old Ranch House Hawaii

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#104 A Bit Far Form The Crowd – Salzburg

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#105 Borletti Refuge In Stelvio National Park, Trentino-alto Adige, Italy

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#106 Oslo Fiord, Norway.

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#107 El Hierro, Canary Islands, Spain. “the Smallest Hotel In The World.”

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: flickr.com

#108 Pink House – Brazil.

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#109 Old Cabbin, Missouri, Usa

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#110 Find Me In South Africa.

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#111 Shell House, Mexico

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#112 A Small Charming Cottage Next To The Ocean

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: arquitecturaideal.com

#113 In The Forest, Poland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#114 Home Sweet Home

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#115 Maine.

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#116 The Lonely House – Ærø, Denmark

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#117 Aamani Beach Gujarat

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#118 Aamani Beach Gujarat

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#119 Clingstone, Newport Ri

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Image source: google.ca

#120 In The Middle Of The Indian Ocean – Maldives

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#121 Wee Croft North Uist Hebrides …

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#122 Old Coastguard Station In Portnahaven, Scotland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#123 Shepherd’s Hut, Isle Of Skye, Scotland

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#124 Bahay Kubo Sa Nueva Ecija

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#125 Alvord Desert, Oregon, Usa

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#126 Pomona, Namibia

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

#127 Atitlán Lake, Guatemala

131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

