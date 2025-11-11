131 Little Lonely Houses For The Solitary Soul

Living in a city does have its perks, but even city-dwellers dream of escaping to some off the grid house or a small cottage surrounded by wilderness to let their weary souls re-charge. All of these beautiful old houses surrounded by beautiful views will inspire you to get away from it all – for a weekend or for good!
Most isolated log cabins like these had practical uses, and some still do – as hunting lodges or farmhouses. These days, however, more and more such homes are instead rented out to people who want a peaceful place to rest or work.
Scroll down below to see stunning photos, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite house! If you’ve been to one or have just photographed one, we’d love to see it!
#1 Cottage In The Woods, Scotland
Image source: Angie Latham
#2 The Solitairy House Of Elliðaey Island, Iceland
Image source: Christopher Lynn
#3 Hofskirkja, Iceland
Image source: Menno Schaefer
#4 A Hut In Winter
Image source: taurus13
#5 Lake Tekapo, New Zealand
Image source: AtomicZen
#6 Hidden Forest House
Image source: James Birkbeck
#7 Apuseni Mountains, Romania
Image source: Adrian Petrisor
#8 Hobbit House, Wales
Image source: simondale.net
#9 Icelandic Mountain Meadow Retreat
Image source: Michael Schmidt
#10 Trøllanes, Faroe Islands
Image source: Grégoire Sieuw
#11 Holmur Reykjanes, Iceland
Image source: Gunnar Gestur
#12 Little Red House, Iceland
Image source: Patrick Sharp
#13 Red House In Snowy Norway
Image source: Tzvika Stein
#14 Arnarstapi, Iceland
Image source: J.G. Damlow
#15 House In The Middle Of Drina River Near The Town Of Bajina Basta, Serbia
Image source: Irene Becker
#16 Tiny House In The Fields, Hungary
Image source: Péter Busa
#17 In The Fields Of Gold, Alberta, Canada
Image source: Caroline
#18 Snaefellsnes Peninsula, Iceland
Image source: Dylan Toh & Marianne Lim
#19 Craig Highland Farm Holiday Cottage Near Plockton, Scotland
#20 Barrier Highway, South Australia
Image source: Steven Powell
#21 Silence – Ioan Balașanu
#22 Rice Terraces Of Mu Cang Chai, Vietnam
Image source: Rehahn Croquevielle
#23 House On A Trailer In Nz
#24 House In Nepal With View Of Himalayas
#25 Saint Cado, France
Image source: Philippe Albanel
#26 The House At The End Of The Fjord, Norway
#27 Magical Home, Poland
Image source: Marcin Kesek
#28 Stoneham, Quebec, Canada
Image source: Eric Dubois
#29 Salzburg, Austria
Image source: Hock Zoltan
#30 Šumiac – Červená Skala, Slovakia
Image source: afdc.org.cn
#31 A Tiny House In The Meadow, Lithuania
Image source: efoto.lt
#32 Hidden Place, Swabian Alps, Germany
Image source: Alex Jennewein
#33 Fog By The Lake, Norway
Image source: Gry Thunes
#34 Liptovska Teplicka, Slovakia
Image source: Stano Strateny
#35 Miniature House, Hungary
Image source: Adam Dobrovits
#36 Maniitsoq, West Greenland
#37 Rock House, Tenno, Italy
#38 Fagaras, Romania
#39 Forgotten House, Austria
Image source: MultimediaEnver
#40 Philips, Alberta, Canada
Image source: Brandon B.
#41 Red House In Tors Cove, Newfoundland & Labrador
Image source: NewfoundlandLabrador.com
#42 Casita De Vorera, Menorca
#43 House On The Lake, Iceland
Image source: Wim Denijs
#44 Cozy White Cottage In The Turkish Aegean Coastal Region
Image source: smallhousebliss.files.wordpress.com
#45 Cottage, Dumfriesshire, Scotland
#46 Little House In Wester Ross, Scotland
Image source: Michael Leek
#47 Traditional “gamme” – Finnmark, Norway
#48 Applecross Road, Scotland
Image source: Paul Byrne
#49 House In Tea Plantation, Munnar
Image source: Ulrich Lambert
#50 Little Red House, Iceland
Image source: Sebastian-Alexander Stamatis
#51 Ireland
#52 Pokhara, Nepal
Image source: club.doctissimo.fr
#53 Korowai Tribe House In Tree, Papua New Guinea
Image source: angryboar.com
#54 Montana, Usa
Image source: Ben Chase
#55 House In The Fields, France
Image source: Denis Chaussende
#56 Black Rock Cottage In Glencoe
#57 The Gingerbread House In Hungary
#58 Waiting, After All These Years… Pulia, Italy
#59 Tiny House In The Woods, Lithuania
Image source: gedvidosodyba.lt
#60 Dolomiti – Croda Da Lago – Italy
#61 Shelter Overlooking Nuup Kangerlua (godthåb Fjord) Near Nuuk, Greenland
#62 Balea Lake Chalet Romania
#63 Arnafiroi, Iceland
Image source: Sigurour Fjalar Jonsson
#64 House Isolated With Grass, Iceland
Image source: Patricia Hofmeester
#65 His And Her’s – Near Stoer, Assynt, Scotland
#66 Winter In Lapland
#67 Reflection, Norway.
#68 My House In The Hood, Alta Maremma, Toscany
#69 Old Timber House – Gjøvik, Norway.
#70 Opløfjorden Norway
#71 Rangamati, Bangladesh
#72 Kaptai Lake, Rangamati, Bangladesh
#73 Shepherds’ Hut In The Winter, Montenegro
#74 Sunset Peak On Lantau Island, Hong Kong
Image source: John Chan Man Kit
#75 Lithuania
Image source: static.panoramio.com
#76 Cabin On The Beach, Opposite Of Popotan Island, Palawan, Philippines
#77 That Little Church
#78 Lonely House In Carinthia
#79 And It Was Called Yellow
#80 Alakir Valley, Turkey
#81 Misty Mountains, Poland
#82 Riva Di Tures, South Tyrol, Italian Alps
#83 Nisyros Island, Greece
#84 The Little Caste, Hochosterwitz, Carinzia Austria
#85 Salzberg, Austria.
#86 Sturmai, Lithuania
#87 Lonely Cabin, Western Norway
#88 Inschriach Bothy Artist Residency, Cairngorms National Park, Scotland
#89 Rondane National Park, Norway
#90 Pink Spooky Shelter =), Near Myrdalsjökull Glacier, Iceland
#91 Little Cottage In Norway
#92 Deep In The Forest, Poland
#93 Prettau, South Tyrol, Italy
#94 Old House Outside A Village, Romania
#95 Loch Shieldaig, Applecross, Wester Ross, Scotland
#96 House On Dormant Volcano Tere Vaka, Easter Island
#97 Lanzarote Vineyard
#98 Pichola Lake, India
#99 Autumn In Sibiu Region – Romania
#100 Gulmarg, Kashmir, India
Image source: aswin vn
#101 The Kornati Archipelago, Croatia
#102 Arizona, Usa
#103 Old Ranch House Hawaii
#104 A Bit Far Form The Crowd – Salzburg
#105 Borletti Refuge In Stelvio National Park, Trentino-alto Adige, Italy
#106 Oslo Fiord, Norway.
#107 El Hierro, Canary Islands, Spain. “the Smallest Hotel In The World.”
Image source: flickr.com
#108 Pink House – Brazil.
#109 Old Cabbin, Missouri, Usa
#110 Find Me In South Africa.
#111 Shell House, Mexico
#112 A Small Charming Cottage Next To The Ocean
Image source: arquitecturaideal.com
#113 In The Forest, Poland
#114 Home Sweet Home
#115 Maine.
#116 The Lonely House – Ærø, Denmark
#117 Aamani Beach Gujarat
#118 Aamani Beach Gujarat
#119 Clingstone, Newport Ri
Image source: google.ca
#120 In The Middle Of The Indian Ocean – Maldives
#121 Wee Croft North Uist Hebrides …
#122 Old Coastguard Station In Portnahaven, Scotland
#123 Shepherd’s Hut, Isle Of Skye, Scotland
#124 Bahay Kubo Sa Nueva Ecija
#125 Alvord Desert, Oregon, Usa
#126 Pomona, Namibia
#127 Atitlán Lake, Guatemala
