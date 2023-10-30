After premiering on Netflix on September 29, 2023, Reptile trended on the streaming platform’s top 10 for over a month. While it has had mixed reception from critics, it has managed to captivate the minds of many audiences. About two weeks after it premiered on Netflix, it was the most-watched English language film, attracting over 19 million views.
As a general whodunnit film, director Grant Singer‘s crime thriller will leave viewers choosing and changing possible lead suspects. Although at some point during its 136-minute run, its story begins to feel like a drag, the cast performances help push the plot to the end. These are the top cast of Grant Singer’s Reptile.
Benicio del Toro as Tom Nichols
Puerto Rican actor and producer Benicio del Toro is cast as Reptile‘s main protagonist. Although Grant Singer and Benjamin Brewer wrote the story, del Toro helped write the screenplay. Benicio del Toro’s character is Detective Tom Nichols, who recently moved into the town with his wife following a transfer from a precinct in Philadelphia. As head of the murder investigation, Tom Nichols soon unravels secrets that would leave him conflicted, as his past and present life tests his loyalty to friends and his job. It wouldn’t be the first time del Toro would be playing a morally upright officer. He starred as Javier Rodriguez in Traffic (2000), a role he won his first Academy Award. Benicio del Toro also starred in The Usual Suspects (1995), Snatch (2000), 21 Grams (2003), Sin City (2005), Sicario (2015), and Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017).
Justin Timberlake as Will Grady
Actor and singer Justin Timberlake is cast in a supporting role as Will Grady in Reptile. The character is introduced as a realtor whose wife is murdered at their home. As the movie progresses, more depth is given to his character as the son and heir to a wealthy real estate family. Timberlake is no stranger to movie audiences as he has enjoyed success in his music and acting careers. His notable appearances include The Social Network (2010), Friends with Benefits (2011), In Time (2012), and voicing Branch in the Trolls film franchise.
Alicia Silverstone as Judy Nichols
Playing Benicio del Toro’s character’s wife is actress Alicia Silverstone. She is cast as Judy Nichols. The character is supportive of her husband and career. After leaving Philadelphia, it is her uncle and his wife that helps them settle in their new town. Silverstone was a well-known actress in the 90s, making her debut with her breakthrough film The Crush (1993). She’s also known for her performances in Clueless (1995) and Batman & Robin (1997).
Michael Carmen Pitt as Eli Phillips
Although not a popular name, Michael Carmen Pitt is cast in Reptile (2023) in a supporting role as Eli Phillips. He’s one of the earliest suspects in the murder. His presence at the scene when the police show up, and his perceived hatred for Will Grady creates a connection and motive for murder. Carmen Pitt, although sharing a last name with Brad Pitt, is not related to the actor. Carmen Pitt’s previous notable performances include The Dreamers (2003), Last Days (2005), Funny Games (2007), Boardwalk Empire (2010–2011), and Hannibal (2014).
Domenick Lombardozzi as Detective Wally Finn
Detective Wally is a friend and colleague of Tom Nichols. As Detective Tom begins his investigation, he connects a shell company, White Fish, to Wally Finn. Besides, for an officer, Wally lives a lavish lifestyle, wearing a Rolex. Wally is also revealed to own a private security company, Active Duty Consulting. As such, at some point in the film, Wally becomes a suspect. The character is played by Domenick Lombardozzi, known for his roles in A Bronx Tale (1993), The Wire (2002–2008), Entourage (2006–2008), Rosewood (2015–2017), The Irishman (2019), and Tulsa King (2022).
Eric Bogosian as Captain Robert Allen
Captain Robert Allen is more than just a boss to Tom Nichols; he’s Tom’s wife’s uncle. Since they transferred to the precinct, Robert and his wife, Deena Allen (Catherine Dyer), have ensured Tom and Judy have had a smooth transition. Robert is supportive of Tom’s investigation and willingly lets him pursue any lead in the case. Actor and playwright Eric Bogosian plays Captain Robert Allen in Reptile (2023). Bogosian’s previous notable roles in film and television include Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2006–2010), Billions (2017–2018), Succession (2018–2023), and Uncut Gems (2019).
Ato Essandoh as Dan Cleary
Actor Ato Essandoh‘s character, Dan Cleary, is introduced as Tom Nichols’ partner. They’re both assigned to the murder case of Summer Elswick (Matilda Lutz), Will Grady’s fiancé. Essandoh is more of a familiar face to television audiences, having starred in several popular TV shows. He played Reverend Darnell Potter in Blue Bloods (2011–2016), Alfredo Llamosa in Elementary (2012–2018), and Dr. Isidore Latham in Chicago Med (2016–2021). Before starring in Reptile (2023), his most recent television appearances are The Code (2019), Away (2020), and The Diplomat (2023).