Why Stallone Finally Switched To Television With Tulsa King

Action movie star Sylvester Stallone is a legendary actor thanks to iconic films like Rambo and Rocky. As the American actor and filmmaker gets older, he isn’t leaving behind what he loves to do. He’s appeared in movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3(2023), The Suicide Squad(2021), Escape Plan(2019), and Rambo: Last Blood (2019) in the last decade.
But his work on television is what got his fans more excited and curious. In 2022, Stallone starred in the Paramount + series Tulsa King. The show has become a massive hit, with critics and viewers falling in love with Dwight Manfredi and his gang of misfits. Tulsa King follows Manfredi (Stallone) after his 25-year prison sentence as he tries to establish a new criminal empire. It all goes down in the small yet dangerous town of Tulsa. But after endless movies, why did Stallone finally make the move to television?
Sylvester Stallone Has Creative Control in Tulsa King
Tulsa King is created by Taylor Sheridan, known for his popular series on the same network, Yellowstone. But Sheridan and Stallone go way back. They met while riding horses and discussed working on an upcoming Rambo movie, but that didn’t happen. Fast forward, Sheridan pitched Manfredi’s story, and Stallone was hooked. But he needed some changes first.
While Stallone landed a few roles on TV, he never got to play a character so immersed in the criminal world. Stallone was once rejected as an extra for the cake-cutting wedding scene in The Godfather, so this was his opportunity. Needless to say, he wasn’t going to let it pass him by.
To add to that, it was easy for Stallone to go back to TV because of his close relationship with Sheridan. As an Academy Award-nominated writer, he worked on the Tulsa King script with Sheridan. Together, they created something more than the stereotypical gangster for the Paramount series. He is also listed as an executive producer on the show. According to Stallone, Manfredi was an angry guy in the initial script, and he didn’t want that to be the story. But after the edits, he’s portrayed as a caring guy who reads Plato, loves classics, and doesn’t want to hurt anybody unless he has to.
Stallone Sees Himself in The Show’s Main Character, Manfredi
In an interview with DenofGeek, Stallone revealed how comfortable he is playing Manfredi because he sees himself in the character. He clarified that this is the way he is at home with his wife and daughters. Both Stallone and Manfredi are the same age, so playing this character allows him to play up the funny aspects of his personality. For the action star, playing himself is much harder than other characters he’s done before. Paramount + renewed the series for a second season three episodes into the first season. Although being on TV is more fast-paced, Stallone doesn’t mind the extra work due to the crew’s perseverance and dedication.
Tulsa King Isn’t the only TV Show Sylvester Stallone is Working On
The Paramount + series isn’t the only TV show Stallone is working on. In a surprise twist for most fans, Stallone’s reality TV show, The Family Stallone, was released on May 17, 2023. The reality TV series follows this legendary actor’s life and his family as they maneuver their dating lives and careers. Like most Stallone projects, the series broke records as the number-one reality show on the streaming service. The Family Stallone has already been renewed for a second season, so expect to see more of Stallone in his natural element.