Remembering Moses J. Moseley: Walking Dead Actor Died at 31

2022 is just getting started, but the entertainment industry has already been hit hard by several deaths. Sadly, another actor has joined the list of people who have passed away this year. Moses J. Moseley, who is best known for playing various roles in The Walking Dead, has passed away at just 31 years old. His death came as a shock to those who knew him as well as his growing fan base. Although Moses started his acting journey a little more than a decade ago, his career was just getting started. The fact that he’ll never get the chance to reach his full potential is truly heartbreaking. At the same time, however, the projects he was a part of will allow his memory to live on for years to come. Keep reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Moses J. Moseley.
Moses’ Life
Moses was born and raised in South Carolina. Unfortunately, he never shared much information about his childhood or his family life. There also isn’t much information on what inspired Moses to get into acting in the first place. Based on his LinkedIn profile, it appears that Moses was involved in several activities in high school, but acting doesn’t seem to have been one of them. When he enrolled in college, it looks like acting still wasn’t at the top of his priority list. He attended Georgia State University where he earned an associate degree in criminal justice/law enforcement administration. While in college, however, Moses got the opportunity to make a small appearance in the 2012 movie Joyful Noise which starred Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton, and KeKe Palmer. Little did he know, that same year, he would also get the chance to be in one of TV’s most popular shows, The Walking Dead. Moses appeared in six episodes of the show between 2012 and 2015. After that, he went on to make minor guest appearances in several movies and TV shows including Watchmen and Queen of the South. Moses’ final role was in an episode of Tales in 2021. Despite the fact that Moses was private about his personal life, we do know that he was close to his family.
Moses’ Death
Shortly before his death, Moses’ family had filed a missing person’s report because no one had heard from the actor for several days. Moses was found dead On January 26, 2022, near the Hudson Bridge in Georgia. After assessing the scene, law enforcement was able to determine that he died of gunshot wounds. That said, it is had yet to be determined whether foul play was involved or if the gunshot wounds were self-inflicted. It’s unclear how the police plan to approach the investigation. While it doesn’t appear that anyone from Moses’ family has addressed the public yet, some people who worked with him have shared what a great person he was. During an interview with The Wrap, Moses’ long-time rep said, “He [Moses] wasn’t just a client for me. We have been best friends for 10 years. He was at my wedding. Everyone who ever met him loved him, no one has ever had anything negative to say about him. When he was around everyone was so happy. He made everyone so happy. We’re all trying to wrap our heads around it as well”. Moses’ booking agent, Cheryl Kaleda, echoed a lot of the same sentiments in saying, “Moses was a phenomenal actor who has appeared in movies such as ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Queen of the South,’ and ‘American Soul,’ but MUCH more than that, he was an AMAZING person! For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss him dearly! Rest in Heaven!” AMC also issued a statement via Twitter addressing Moses’ passing. Even though he played a very small role in The Walking Dead, it’s clear that Moses left a strong impression on everyone he worked with.
Moses’ Legacy
According to Moses’ IMDB page, he had a few projects in the works at the time of his death. It’s unclear if any of those projects will ever be released. Information regarding Moses’ services has yet to be released to the public. There’s a good chance that his family will choose to mourn privately. From what we can tell, Moses did not have any children and had never been married. While there’s no doubt that death is always sad, the fact that Moses still had so much ahead of him makes his situation even more tragic. Hopefully, law enforcement will be able to give Moses’ family some answers as to what happened to him.