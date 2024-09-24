‘Red One’ Trailer 2 Drops Starring Chris Evans and The Rock

Packing on the early holiday punch with a second trailer for Red One! The highly anticipated film starring Chris Evans (Captain America: The First Avenger) and Dwayne Johnson (Red Notice) is all set to hit the big screen on November 15, 2024. The film, directed by Jake Kasdan, marks an iconic reunion between him and Johnson, who previously worked together on the Jumanji duology.
The Red One second trailer dropped on September 22, 2024, and has since amassed over 1.4 million views. The first trailer, released on June 25, 2024, gained massive fanfare and has garnered over 18 million views. The film’s plot centers around a villain kidnapping Santa Claus from the North Pole. An E.L.F, aka Extremely Large and Formidable operative agent Callum Drift, played by Johnson, joins forces with the world’s most accomplished hacker, Jack O’Malley, played by Evans, to find Santa Claus — whose code name is Red One — and save Christmas. The trailer is power-packed with tongue-in-cheek humor, crisp action, stellar visuals, and the dopest polar bear!
Red One allegedly had a making budget of $250 Million, according to The Wrap. The film boasts a talented cast which includes Evans, Johnson, Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angels), Kiernan Shipka (Totally Killer), Bonnie Hunt (Jumanji), Kristofer Hivju (Twin), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Wesley Kimmel (WandaVision) and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash). Red One is based on an original story by Seven Bucks Productions’ President of Production, Hiram Garcia, with the screenplay written by Chris Morgan. The film’s producers include Kasdan and Melvin Mar via The Detective Agency, Morgan via Chris Morgan Productions, and Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, and Dwayne Johnson via Seven Bucks Productions.
Dwayne Johnson is Beyond Excited for ‘Moana Live-Action’ Movie
On July 6, 2024, Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram to share his excitement about being a part of Disney’s Moana live-action movie. Johnson, who voiced the demigod Maui in Moana and the upcoming Moana 2, is all set to reprise his role in the live-action version, which is slated to be released on July 10, 2026.
The live-action film will star newcomer Catherine Laga’aia as Moana, John Tui as Moana’s father, Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Moana’s mom, Sina, and Rena Owen as her grandmother, Gramma Tala. Thomas Kail will direct the film, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will compose the music.
In his post, Johnson also shared that the film production starts in August. He also expressed his pride in being able to share the beautiful aspects of Polynesian culture in the following words:
“It’s our deepest honor to share the legends, songs, dances and traditions of our Polynesian culture with all of you and your families around the world.”
Red One will be released exclusively in theaters in the US on November 15, 2024. In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer for Red One on YouTube.
|Red One
|Cast
|Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Liu, J.K. Simmons, Nick Kroll
|Release Date
|November 15, 2024
|Stream On
|Theatrical release, available to stream on Prime Video after theatrical run
|Directed by
|Jake Kasdan
|Produced by
|Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia
|Based On
|Original concept by Hiram Garcia
|Plot Summary
|The North Pole’s head of security and a bounty hunter team up to save a kidnapped Santa Claus.
|Musical Elements
|
Original score by Henry Jackman
|Current Status
|Post-production, trailer released, set for holiday season 2024 premiere.
