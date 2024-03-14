In Hollywood, major studios are constantly seeking to capitalize on the success of a hit movie by transforming it into a lucrative franchise. This is typically achieved through the creation of sequels, prequels, and reboots that expand upon the narrative and characters introduced in the original film. While these additional instalments can generate significant buzz and box office earnings, they often struggle to recapture the magic of the original movie, leading to disappointment among fans and critics alike.
However, prequels have emerged as a notable exception to this trend, as they often provide a rich and engaging exploration of the origin stories of beloved characters. By delving deep into the backgrounds and motivations of key figures, prequels offer audiences a fresh perspective on familiar worlds, making them stand out as solid standalone works that complement and enhance the existing cinematic universe. So, here are 5 prequels that outshined the original movie.
5. Fast Five (2011)
The Fast and Furious franchise has garnered both praise and criticism over the years, particularly as it has expanded to include a total of 12 entries within its sprawling universe, with the latest instalment being Fast X released in 2023. Among the many movies in the franchise, Fast Five from 2011 shines as a standout entry, receiving critical acclaim and achieving blockbuster success in that year. However, as the franchise has grown, the timeline of events has become increasingly convoluted, leading to confusion among fans and viewers.
Interestingly, many people may not realize that Fast Five is actually a prequel to the events of the popular 2006 entry, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, which adds an additional layer of complexity to the franchise’s overarching narrative. Additionally, Fast Five marked a pivotal moment for the franchise with the introduction of Dwayne Johnson‘s character, helping to propel the series to new heights and establish it as one of the top-grossing film franchises in history.
4. Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes (2011)
2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes is often hailed as a prime example of a prequel that surpasses the original film in the minds of many moviegoers. While the original movies from the 60s are considered classics, their dated special effects pale in comparison to the visual spectacle of the prequel, which garnered Oscar nominations for its groundbreaking visual effects. Beyond its technical achievements, Rise of the Planet of the Apes excels in its character development and suspense, areas where the original films may have been lacking. The film delves deep into the complex emotions and motivations of its ape protagonists, creating a compelling narrative that resonates with audiences on a deeper level than the more simplistic storytelling of its predecessors.
3. Cruella (2021)
In 2021, the movie Cruella emerged as a shining example of a prequel that soared above its original film. This live-action prequel delves into the backstory of the iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil, exploring her origins as a young fashion designer named Estella in 1970s London. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film received widespread critical acclaim for its stylish visuals, engaging storytelling, and stellar performances. In particular, Emma Stone‘s portrayal of the titular character breathed new life into the infamous villain, offering a fresh and dynamic interpretation that enthralled audiences. Stone’s compelling performance, coupled with the film’s innovative approach to the character’s arcs, elevated Cruella to new heights and congealed its place as a standout prequel in cinematic history.
2. The Godfather Part II (1974)
After the massive success of The Godfather, it initially seemed impossible to build upon this iconic world with a sequel, particularly given the death of the main character, Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando). However, The Godfather Part II managed to not only overcome these challenges but also elevate and surpass the original in the eyes of many critics and audiences. By splitting the movie into two parts, director Francis Ford Coppola crafted a masterpiece that served as both an origin story for Vito Corleone and the next chapter in the criminal enterprise as his son, Michael (Al Pacino), takes over following his father’s death.
The parallel narratives of both characters provided a powerful and compelling exploration of power, family, and the consequences of choices, propelling The Godfather Part II to legendary status in the annals of cinema history. This classic movie won 6 Academy Awards in 1975 including the coveted Best Picture. Robert De Niro won his first Oscar for his role as the young Vito Corleone.
1. Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984)
Many fans may be surprised to learn that 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is actually a prequel to Raiders of the Lost Ark, set before the events of the iconic film. Despite this being relatively unknown, the movie managed to up the ante in all departments – from action and humor to production value. This enhancement in quality easily sets it apart as possibly the greatest prequel that surpassed the original.
Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Harrison Ford as the adventurous archaeologist, Temple of Doom maintained the thrilling and adventurous spirit of the first film while also expanding on the character’s background and experiences. With its captivating storyline, intense action sequences, and memorable performances, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom solidified its place as a standout prequel that exceeded expectations and left a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. Want to read about more classic movies released in 1984? Here’s our guide to the biggest movies of that year.
