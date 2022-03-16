Power Book IV Force Season 1 Episode 6: “We Are Who We Are” Recap

Power Book IV Force Season 1, Episode 5 was full of action as Tommy and his partners recruited enough soldiers to put the Serbians down and take over their pipeline. Jenard and Vic lost their right hand men in the process. Claudia introduced Tommy to Dahlia and he loved it. After Liliana’s unsuccessful attempts to stretch the potent designer drug, Tommy agreed to go in business with yet another Flynn. Liliana was kidnapped by the Serbs but she refused to give up Tommy’s location. Tommy met up with the Serbs to try and save her. Jenard’s impulsive drive by shooting scared the Serbs off and Liliana and Tommy escaped with their lives.
Power Book IV Force, Season 1, Episode 6 centers on Claudia and Tommy’s budding partnership that frequently teeters towards more personal grounds. The unlikely duo have more in common then people would actually think. After Claudia kills Mai during their heated confrontation, she calls Tommy to help her get rid of the body. You would think that Claudia would call her brother Vic or one of her family’s associates that she’s known long enough to trust. Despite her family’s criminal background, Claudia really doesn’t know much about the game and stabbing her former partner was the first time that she had actually killed someone. As they buried the body in the woods, Tommy taught her the two most important rules when killing someone, “don’t get caught” and “never let the body be found”.
Death seems to be a common theme in this episode as both CBI and the Flynn’s are burying Simon and Elijah. At Elijah’s funeral, Jenard tells Diamond that he blames a Tommy for the death of his closest friend and one of their top lieutenants. Diamond reminds Jenard that everyone agreed to hit up the Serbs. Therefore, everyone was aware of the risks and Elijah’s death was just the cost of doing business. Diamond puts a shite envelop full of cash into Elijah’s grieving mother’s hand. After the loss of a gang member it’s tradition for the members to give the parents a lump sum of money to help relieve their financial burdens during such a tragic time.
At Simon’s funeral, Walter’s health is deteriorating rapidly. Still, the sick old man musters up enough energy to blame Vic for Simon’s death. Claudia presses Walter about his lingering cough but he assures her that it’s just his seasonal bronchitis. Walter won’t be able to hide his condition much longer as when right hand man comes to update him he finds him on the floor. Tommy is surprised when Vic and Diamond “break up “ with him, stating that he’s bad for business and bad for Chicago after they lost their day ones. They want to buy Tommy out. Being the hustler that he is, Tommy quotes a significantly higher price and Diamond instantly agrees to pay whatever his price is. It’s no bad blood, well at least in Diamond and Vic’s end. Tommy decides to focus his talents on helping Claudia move Dahlia.
Tommy comes up with an impressive, low key way for him and Claudia to move their product through lockers. Tommy’s plan is similar to the operation that Tariq has going on in New York on Power Book II Ghost. The only difference is that the distributors will be using the lockers to pick up product and text messaging will be their primary method of communication. Before they get to work Claudia and Tommy establish a few ground rules. For starters, Tommy makes it clear that Liliana will be working them. He refers to as family and he’s a thousand percent sure that they can trust Liliana. Claudia wants to bring in Reggie, the family friend he gave a sample of Dahlia to a couple episodes ago. But Tommy’s not going for it, he proclaims that anybody else they bring on have to prove themselves and no second chances. Claudia makes it clear that she wants her identity to remain confidential. She insists that their operation. is to stay away from her family’s business until she’s ready to come forward.
Claudia, Tommy and Liliana launch their operation by first having the distributors pick up product at the lockers in convention centers. It’s a success. While Claudia is busy with her new ventures, the Feds are raiding her father’s offices. Walter is having a hard time accessing critical files to prove their legitimacy. Whatever ailment he has is affecting his memory but he doesn’t let the cops see him sweat. Walter blows Claudia phone up and when she finally makes it into the office she saves the day, presenting the right paperwork to get the Feds off their back. Walter is upset that it took Claudia so long to answer the phone and he doesn’t buy the “I was running errands” excuse. As a result, he gives one of his guy’s an order to tail her.
CBI is thoroughly enjoying the Serbian’s pipeline as it’s bringing in loads of cash. Jenard pays D-Mac $5,000 to follow Tommy everywhere. When D-Mac finds out Tommy is connected to JP his dad, he pulls out and returns the money. Speaking of JP, he finally hears from Tommy’s mouth what he’s suspected a long. Tommy is a drug dealer. He asks Tommy if he could get in on his business to make some extra cash revealing that he made some similar moves in the past. But Tommy is not buying if and refuses to let him get his hands dirty. Instead he offers to continue to keep helping JP by giving him money. Awww, Tommy’s such a good brother. JP appreciates his offer but he’s a grown man and needs to make his own money.
The episode ends with Gloria and Vic getting shot at in a drive by shooting after closing the bar. Gloria’s military instincts are on point as she wastes no time in busting back before the assailants get away. Diamond is targeted by a sexy get witty chick at the diner that knowingly sits in his booth to capture his attention. He ends up taking her back to his place where they hook up. It’s likely that this chick’s intentions are t good as she rushes out the door after a mysterious text with a link to an article about Diamond. Somebody is targeting both Vic and Diamond. Are they connected to the Serbs?