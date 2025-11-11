Elevated Bus That Drives Above Traffic Jams

by

China’s traffic jams are legendary. One jam even has its own Wikipedia page dedicated to it (China National Highway 110 traffic jam. Look it up). But the country’s epic gridlock problems might soon be a thing of the past if plans for this amazing elevated bus go ahead.

Take a look at the pictures below to see for yourself what we mean. It’s known as the Transit Elevated Bus (TEB) and it could very well be the future of public transport. It’s only a concept for the moment but a working mini model was recently presented at the 19th China Beijing International High-Tech Expo. The bus will be able to carry up to 1200 passengers and will take them to work and back by literally driving over the traffic. It’s a brilliant idea that could potentially alleviate congestion and reduce pollution in the world’s most populous country. If approved it could also be ready in as little as one year’s time.

Watch the full video below:

