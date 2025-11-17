Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of The Weirdest Shower Thoughts You Have Ever Had? (Closed)

If tomatoes are fruit, is ketchup jam? What if oxygen is just a poisonous gas that takes 85–100 years to kill us?
As a kid, my parents taught me not to believe everything I saw on TV; now I have to teach them not to believe everything they see on Facebook! Post the most random shower thoughts you have ever had here!
#1
Searching up for a new laptop on your current computer is like forcing your computer to dig its own grave…
#2
Science says any lights we see in space, outside of our solar system, can take thousands to millions of light years to reach our eyes. Astronomers say by the time the light reaches us, say from a super nova, the event has passed, or star could be gone, by that many light years ago.
Since the only stars, planets and everything else, besides other close galaxies, we see are in the Milky Way, what if they’re all gone by now and we’re just floating rogue through space?
#3
There is someone out there who is your sole mate, they like all the same things as you, they are looking for you right now! But you will probably never find them.
#4
if babies could talk immediately after they were born, what would they say? what if they could talk like literally right after they were delivered, like “wow! took you long enough to get me out of there, woman!”
#5
the only part of your reflection you can lick is your tongue
#6
How do I know anyone else is real? Even if you say you are, I can’t trust you. I can only know that I am real.
#7
‘Why don’t I just stay in here all day?’
#8
Ah damn, now that I’m out of the shower, I can’t remember them. 😩
#9
Why are Iphone chargers not called “Apple juice”?
#10
I finally found out the meaning of ‘Two guys walked into a bar, one ducked’ also ‘TOO COLD TOO COLD…ahhhhhhHHHHH TOO HOT TOO HOT…perfect✨’
#11
Idk if there are any Sanderson geeks on here.
But what if Paul Rudd is the earth version of Hoid/Wit and that is why he is ageless and also hilarious???
#12
“Can’t believe I forgot to grab a washcloth…AGAIN”
#13
If you’re more than one year old, you’ve definitely lived past your death date, like if you die on February 6, you’ve lived through a lot of the sixth of February days but you didn’t die on any of them
#14
Maybe urinals were invented when a tall guy walked by the sinks and asked, “Why not?”
#15
Why do we bake cookies and cook bacon. It should be the other way around.
#16
Paraphrased from Mort, Terry Pratchett.
Why doesn’t the sun come out at night when it is needed?
#17
So chickens are basically feathered dinosaurs, right? So what if the real reason dinosaurs went extinct was from looking up at the sky when it started raining?
#18
Why aren’t 1st birthdays the day you were born? That IS your birthdate. You are born on your birthdate. That would mean we technically are all the same age but our birthday numbers are one number more than our age.
#19
My shower thoughts. My neighbor didn’t do a windchime. Yay
#20
There are half a million different occupations in the world, yet we pick our careers based on studying 10-15 subjects by age 18-21.
#21
Sometimes when I’m bored, I think about the likelihood that someone else is doing what I’m doing. I go down the line. Like: I wonder how many people are eating blueberries right now. Then, I wonder how many people are eating blueberries that have brown hair. I wonder how many people are eating blueberries that have brown hair and are wearing purple socks… I go down the line. I just get lost in my own thoughts.
It’s crazy to realize, your probably the only person doing the exact same thing you are. Yes, I’m sure millions of people may be drawling right now, but who else is drawling using the same pencils? The same shirt you have on? The same hair color? I don’t know if that makes any sense.
#22
If humans and animals swapped places, then pets might wonder what would happen if they swapped places with their humans
#23
Do gingerbread live in houses made out of flesh or are they made out of house? I scream as I do not know
#24
When does Daniel tiger wear a sweater with no pants during the day, a shirt and pants at night, and shorts but no shirt at the beach???? I NEED ANSWERS NOW!!!!!
#25
What is the point of human existence, anyways? All were doing is messing up the earth making everything worse. Why are we even here?
#26
Your stomach thinks that all potatoes are mashed. Just think about it.
#27
What do humans sound like to animals? Can they tell the distinction between different languages, or does it all sound the same to them?
#28
‘I wonder if I could cut those off with scissors’ followed by me realizing that giving oneself home top surgery is probably a bad idea no matter what instrument you use
Follow Us