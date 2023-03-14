Every Posthumous Acting Oscar Ever Awarded

The Oscars 2023 have circled back again. So, it’s a time of celebration, achievement, and also a time to look back at some of the more grave aspects of the award. Over the years, a handful of nominees have passed away before receiving the prestigious award.
Being gone too soon is no reason to hold back their recognition as far as the Oscars committee are concerned. As a result, we’ve seen many Oscars awarded even after the awardees passed away. It’s only fitting to keep ‘our fallen entertainers’ in mind, as such, here is a list of all posthumous Oscar wins so far.
1. Sidney Howard
This one is kind of a big deal, seeing as Sidney Howard was the very first posthumous oscar winner and nominee. Before that, he had been nominated on two other counts but was finally honored in 1940 for his work on Gone With The Wind. The movie was adapted from the Margaret Mitchell novel of the same name. It wasn’t an easy feat, and perhaps that’s what made his work so commendable even after he was gone.
2. William A. Horning
Two time Academy award winner, William A. Horning, unfortunately never lived to see either of his two Oscar awards. While he was alive, he was nominated a total of six times. But it was only after his death that he garnered not one, but two wins.
He got his first win in 1958 for Best Art Direction – Set Decoration for the 1958 movie, Gigi. Horning won the award alongside E. Preston Ames, Henry Grace and F. Keogh Gleason. Just the next year, Horning’s next win rolled in for Best Art Direction – Set Decoration for religious epic film, Ben Hur. Again, he shared the award with Edward C. Carfagno and Hugh Hunt.
3. Victor Young
As far as sad posthumous Oscar wins go, this one takes the cup. While Hollywood composer, Victor Young was alive was nominated a total of 22 times at the Oscars. In one instance, he was nominated four times in one year. But he did not live to actually receive the honor. Young passed away in 1956, and the next year, he was awarded an Oscar for his work on the score for Around the World in 80 Days. Altogether, the film won a total of 5 Academy Awards that year. One of those awards was for Best Picture.
4. Eric Orbom
Another posthumous Oscar win went to Eric Orbom for his work on the 1960 biblical epic, Spartacus. The Swedish-born art director passed away during the production of the film. The Oscar was awarded for Best Art Direction, which he shared with Alexander Golitzen, Russell A. Gausman, and Julia Heron. Spartacus didn’t only bag one but a total of four Oscars that year. Some of the other movies Orbom worked on include All That Heaven Allows and Spawn.
5. Walt Disney
It’s safe to say that Walt Disney was one of the most influential men in old Hollywood. Owner and Founder of one of the most well-known studios, he bagged tons of Oscar nominations and wins in his day. To be more specific, Disney garnered a total of 59 nominations, of which he won 26. It’s no surprise that someone of his caliber bagged a posthumous Oscar win. In a nutshell, he passed away before Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day won for Best Short Subject (Cartoon).
6. Howard Ashman
Howard Ashman was an accomplished lyricist and playwright, alongside composer Alan Menken, wrote two of the most iconic Disney songs, Under the Sea and Beauty and the Beast. The latter earned him a posthumous Academy award after he passed away in 1991. In his absence, Ashman’s partner Bill Lauch and fellow writer Alan Menken accepted the Oscar on his behalf.
7. Heath Ledger
Hands down, Heath Ledger‘s portrayal of The Joker was one of the most nuanced of its time. Altogether, the role did not only solidify the Joker as one of Batman’s most dubious nemeses. Additionally, it displayed Ledger’s ability to put his all into a role. He was awarded an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2009. This made him the first actor to receive the prestigious award for a movie based on a comic book.
