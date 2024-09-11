People Are Forgetting About Hawk Tuah Girl After College Fan Goes Viral for Her Candid Reply

“Hawk Tuah Girl” Haliey Welch is facing severe competition as a new internet girlfriend is out to knock her off her throne! The girl in question, Sloane, was quick to be deemed “wife material” by social media.
Her response to what she would rate a man engrossed in sports betting has won countless hearts as the internet gushes over her.
On Tuesday, August 27, 2024, sports-betting picks channel Cook the Book Bets shared a now-viral clip on TikTok that featured Sloane answering a question from street interviewer Biggy during a college football event in the US. Biggy posed the question to rate a guy who’s a ten but is a sports betting enthusiast who spends every Saturday glued to the couch for 12 hours.
While most women would consider this an immediate no-go, Sloane’s answer left the interviewer in awe.
@cookthebookbets
Marry me. #football #collegefootball #collegelife #sec #acc
She said it depends on what he was watching and further elaborated in the following words:
“If it’s SEC, he’s an eight. If it’s ACC, he’s a three.”
When dissecting Sloane’s response, she meant that if a guy watched the Southeastern Conference (SEC) — known for high-level college football — he would be marked an eight. However, if he’s into the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) — another college sports conference — he would be marked down to a three.
Her response suggests that men who watch SEC are superior to those who watch ACC on Saturdays. Her response enamored interviewer Biggy, who was impressed that she had such profound views on college football conferences and blurted out, “I Love You.”
The clip has since garnered over 9 million views on TikTok, with netizens flooding the comments section with thirsty comments in marvel of Sloane.
Haliey Welch Launched Her Own Podcast ‘Talk Tuah’
The “Hawk Tuah” viral sensation Haliey Welch is banking on her fame as she signed a podcast deal with Jake Paul’s sports gambling and media company Betr, exclusively reported by TMZ. The podcast Talk Tuah debuted on September 10, 2024, and features actress and comedian Whitney Cummings.
Welch rose to instant fame after going viral overnight back in June 2024 after she was stopped to respond to a street interview by creator duo Tim and Dee TV. She was asked what was a go-to move in bed to drive men crazy. Welch answered almost immediately with gusto in the following words that have since garnered a fan base of its own:
“You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang! You get me?”
Her enthusiastic response earned her the nickname. The clip went viral, and netizens gushed over her for weeks! Talk Tuah is intended to be a weekly show that is a fun blend of her “Southern values and comedic flair.” The podcast will also tap into themes like relationships, unique guests, and a lot of laughs as the 21-year-old is looking to diversify her audience and give fans a taste of the real Haliey Welch.
Circling back to our new wifey Sloane, the comment section under the official TikTok clip went nuts.
One of the users didn’t satrically stop from highlighting that her eyes were filled with an “I love you too,” look and that she really meant it.
Later on, users on X (formerly known as Twitter), continued to share their two cents about the viral clip.
