Peacemaker Might Be Officially Over — But Here’s What Will (Probably) Happen Next

Peacemaker Season 2 concluded with a wild cliffhanger that fuels anticipation for the next chapter, but James Gunn isn’t sure the superhero series will return for Season 3. The co-CEO of DC Studios, who’s also the show’s creator, disclosed that there are no plans for another season during a Q&A session with the press. He disclosed that the latest season is about the wider DCU and other stories that will spring from it.
Be that as it may, he hinted that Peacemaker Season 3 might still happen. “Never say never, but right now, no, this is about the future of the DCU,” he said. Should the series return for a third installment, it will answer the big question regarding Chris Smith’s (John Cena) fate. But even if the show is officially over, Peacemaker’s story is expected to continue in upcoming projects in the new DCU.
Peacemake Season 2 Ending, Explained
Peacemaker Season 2 ended with Chris Smith paying a scary price for Rick Flag’s death in 2021’s The Suicide Squad. The season kicks off with the troubled vigilante discovering an alternate world where life aligns with his desires. He’s living his dream as a beloved superhero, his love for Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) is requited, and his brother and father are both alive.
Peacemaker falls so hard for the alternate reality that he didn’t realize it’s a world ruled by Nazis. So he assumes the life of his counterpart in the alternate world after unintentionally killing him in a fight. When other members of the 11th Street Kids follow him to Earth 2, a conflict ensues, claiming the life of his alternate father, with his brother gravely injured.
Seeing the destruction of his family in the Nazi world, Peacemaker blames himself for his life’s misfortunes and surrenders the Quantum Unfolding Chamber (QUC) to Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) upon returning to the original universe. What he didn’t consider was how far the new acting director of A.R.G.U.S. would go to punish him for his son’s death. Flag Sr. utilizes the QUC to find a habitable world, which he intends to become a prison for metahumans. He names it Salvation and dubiously incarcerates Peacemaker there, making him Salvation’s first prisoner.
Peacemaker’s Story Will Likely Continue In Man Of Tomorrow
Peacemaker Season 2’s ending sets the premise for Chris Smith to feature in other upcoming projects in the new DCU. The finale introduced Salvation alongside the covert agency Checkmate. These are two important elements central to James Gunn’s plan for the universe. The director told Variety that the inter-dimensional prison and covert organization are “instrumental in the overarching story” he’s telling in the DCU. “I had mapped out what I thought the general story was, and two important aspects to that were Checkmate and especially Salvation,” he said.
While Gunn has refrained from disclosing where fans will meet Peacemaker again, the series is connected to 2025’s Superman sequel film Man of Tomorrow. Scheduled for release in July 2027, Salvation will be a focal point for the movie, which will have Superman (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) pair up against a new threat. The film will also star Milly Alcock’s Supergirl and Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr.
In another interview with Deadline, Gunn reiterated that he’s building a large story around Superman, Rick Flag, Lex, and the metahuman prison introduced in Peacemaker Season 2’s finale. “There’s a bigger story being told that involves, say, Salvation, and that story involves Rick Flag, it involves Lex, and Superman,” he said. With Peacemaker as Salvation’s first prisoner, he’ll obviously be involved in the bigger story. What’s left to see are the upcoming projects that the vigilante will feature in. Fans might see him in 2026’s Supergirl, but it’s most likely that the big cliffhanger about Chris Smith will be resolved in Man of Tomorrow.
The Character Might Return In Other Upcoming DCU Projects Featuring Checkmate
Alongside Salvation, Peacemaker Season 2’s finale introduced Checkmate, a covert operations agency founded by the 11th Street Kids with some A.R.G.U.S. associates. Peacemaker helped set up the organization before Flag kidnapped and imprisoned him in Salvation. Gunn aims to build the organization into the DCU story and has confirmed that they will remain separate from other institutions in the universe. “You’ll definitely see Checkmate carrying through like they’re a thing now, so they’re a part of what’s going to happen,” he told Deadline.
“I think they’re going to be really, really good at what they do. When we see them next, I think their circumstances will be a little bit different from the startup that they are now,” added the showrunner. As the organization’s de facto leader, Peacemaker should be a part of any upcoming DCU movie or series revolving around Checkmate. And it seems Peacemaker Season 2’s ending naturally leads into Checkmate’s first mission — rescuing Peacemaker from Salvation. But we can’t be certain about that, can we? Check out every Peacemaker actor who appeared in GOTG Vol. 3.
