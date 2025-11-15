Hospitality Industry Workers Are Revealing What It’s Like To Work With Celebrities (30 Stories)

People who have worked in the hospitality industry have created somewhat of a challenge on TikTok—those who have had the (dis)pleasure of serving celebrities are describing how the famous folks behave when the cameras are off.

The alleged stories feature everyone from Naomi Campbell to Keanu Reeves, and I think we can be pretty thankful for them. If it wasn’t for these confessions, we would probably never know about our beloved A-listers’ tipping habits or weird orders. So sit back, continue scrolling, and prepare to see your favorite idols in a new light. Enjoy.

#1 Keanu Reeves – Described By A Waitress

He came in for a lunch with a bunch of industry stiffs. Orders a dozen oysters for himself like it’s a casual thing to do, He was so polite, so humble, paid for the whole bill. Tipped super well.

Image source: theanniebond

#2 Jamie Lee Curtis – Described By An Apple Store Employee

Showed up 30 minutes early, waited outside for us to open. She’s amazing.

Image source: emmatainment

#3 Julianne Moore – Described By A Server

Beautiful, classy and sweet. One of the few celebrities to look you in the eye and say “Thank you”.

Image source: lauramesrob

#4 Hillary Clinton – Described By A Server

It was post-election Hillary. She had been through it. So I was thinking maybe she’d want red wine, something relaxing…Hillary Clinton was drinking tequila sodas

Image source: lauramesrob

#5 Drew Barrymore – Described By A Waitress

Image source: theanniebond

#6 Gigi & Bella Hadid – Described By A Hostess

These two are so nice. I can not tell you enough things about them. They’re super polite and friendly with staff which is unfortunately rare for celebrities.

Image source: juliacarolann

#7 Beyonce – Described By A Hostess

We didn’t speak too much. Her and Jay-Z came in , I walked them to the table. But when she left she made sure to look at me with a big smile, and say “Thank you”. She was beautiful.

Image source: juliacarolann

#8 Zach Galifianakis – Described By An Apple Store Employee

This guy came in with a giant sun hat on, glasses and fanny pack. I asked “Do you need help with anything”. He lowered his glasses and whispered “No”. But he was funny.

Image source: emmatainment

#9 Dakota Fanning – Described By A Server

Seems like a really normal person. Met a girlfriend there, split a bottle of white wine. Solid tipper, can’t complain.

Image source: lauramesrob

#10 Abby Lee Miller – Described By An Apple Store Employee

Her character from “Dance Moms” is not a character. She is exactly who you think she is. She was screaming at me.

Image source: emmatainment

#11 Nicki Minaj – Described By An Airport Employee

Wouldn’t get off the aircraft until everyone else got off, which she can’t do because the flight attendants need to get off…I was a fan before I met her. After…yeah, no.

Image source: _sincindy

#12 Amanda Seyfried

Looks like a beautiful little fairy in person. Came in on a super busy night with her husband but was really sweet and and understanding.

Image source: lauramesrob

#13 Kylie Jenner – Described By A Hostess

She was fine, but she tipped $20 on a $500 dinner bill, Do with that information what you will.

Image source: juliacarolann

#14 Chris Evans – Described By An Airport Employee

He didn’t really talk to anybody. He was low-key not trying to be seen.

Image source: _sincindy

#15 Naomi Campbell – Described By A Flight Attendant

There was many stories of how rude she can be, and was actually banned by the airline I worked at for apparently spitting in a crew members face. She sits on napkins whenever she flies to avoid touching the seat so, plus points for that.

Image source: tramptom69

#16 Dakota Johnson – Described By An Airport Employee

Okay, so, Dakota. She forgot her passport, all the way in LA in the middle of traffic hour, So we had to delay the flight, and she still didn’t make it back. But I made fun of her the next time she flew out — she laughed and was super polite.

Image source: _sincindy

#17 Josh Peck – Described By A Hostess

Him and his wife came in for a lunch reservation one day and he was so friendly. I honestly think he’s the nicest celebrity I’ve ever met. It fulfilled all my childhood dreams.

Image source: juliacarolann

#18 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley – Described By A Flight Attendant

Smells amazing. Looks photoshopped in real life. Didn’t eat one thing from a aircraft, didn’t drink one thing from a aircraft. She only brought her spring water. She was kind.

Image source: katkamalani

#19 Kim Kardashian – Described By A Flight Attendant

We were flying from LA to New York. It was a red-eye, she was seriously so sweet… but she did go to the lavatory with no shoes on.

Image source: katkamalani

#20 Glenn Close – Described By A Server

With Glenn Close always came Pip, and Pip was running the show. Pip had full rein to run around the restaurant as much as he wanted. Not the most fun, but the dog was pretty funny, and it was overall okay.

Image source: lauramesrob

#21 Kendall Jenner – Described By A Hostess

This is another one where unfortunately I did not have the best experience with them, She used to come in all the time and was pretty cold toward staff. She also usually has someone else speak for her, and doesn’t speak directly to staff.

Image source: juliacarolann

#22 Nick Jonas – Described By A Hostess

He came in with his friends one time and he was super normal and chill. Not too much to report on this, but he definitely seems like a nice guy.

Image source: juliacarolann

#23 Cameron Dallas – Described By A Hostess

I kind of had a bad experience with him, Him and his friends called after we were closed and insisted on a table, and kind of pulled a ‘Do you know who I am?’ moment.”

Image source: juliacarolann

#24 Hailey Bieber – Described By A Hostess

This is gonna be controversial. I’ve met her handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really want to like her.

Image source: juliacarolann

#25 Bad Bunny – Described By An Airport Employee

He was super polite. Super nice. He actually took out his hand to shake mine and I died.

Image source: _sincindy

#26 Katherine Heigl – Described By A Designer

If 2020 was a career, it would be Katherine Heigl. Friends of mine who have worked on set with her and photoshoots, have told me that she’s extremely difficult and always mad.

Image source: tambam81

#27 Orlando Bloom – Described By An Apple Store Employee

This guy came in with a motorcycle helmet, went all the way to the back, went to the staircase, which people aren’t allowed to go and I went back there, and I said, ‘Do you need help with anything?’ and he took off his helmet and it was Orlando Bloom.

Image source: emmatainment

#28 Jonah Hill – Described By A Waitress

Now this one was confusing, when I met him, he was standing in the doorway, holding the door open, going, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you.’ It was either he was trying to get attention, or he was just trying to say thank you. Actually couldn’t figure it out. Weird interaction.

Image source: luckybrownandrews

#29 Jessica Alba – Described By A Designer

I had several friends of mine work on set with her, for a show. ‘She’s not nice’ is a phrase that we can use. She loves to rub hummus on her dress. Playing mind games on you. She does this thing where she talks to you while not talking to you.

Image source: tambam81

#30 Jason Derul – Described By A Disney Employee

Jason Derulo does not know lyrics to Christmas songs and he had to write the lyrics on his hand, it was kind of embarrassing.

Image source: coliepolieolie21

