10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paige Whisenant

Imagine being part of a reality show designed to showcase couples who say they are happy in their relationships yet feel the need to see if they are really serious enough about one another to live in a house filled with single people of the opposite sex so they can see if they can avoid temptation. Now ask yourself if you’ve ever been a happy couple who has needed to do this to see if your relationship is strong. If you said no, you’re like most people. However, there are always those who want to do things a little differently, to try something new, and to see if they can increase their online follower count and live that influencer life. We aren’t saying that’s why couples choose to go onto Temptation Island, but we are saying it pays to be one of the single ladies on the show more so than the ones in relationships. Paige Whisenant is a single lady, and she is ready to do this.
1. She is the Oldest
At the tender age of only 30, she’s the oldest woman on the show. She doesn’t seem to have a problem with that, and we have a feeling that the men on the show may appreciate her maturity with so many 23-year-old girls running around. This might work in her favor.
2. She’s a Personal Assistant
Her job listed on her biography online says that she is a personal assistant, though we don’t know where, what industry, or to whom. She does seem to enjoy her job, though, and that is a nice thing.
3. She is a Texan
She’s a born and raised Texas girl, which means she’s not going to be a weakling in any capacity. Despite the fact that she was born and raised there, however, she is no longer living in the Lone Star State. She’s a Golden State girl now living and working in LA.
4. She is Independent
Her biggest personality trait is her independence. She is not looking for a man who will hold her back, who will ask her to change her life, or who is not comfortable with the fact that she is so independent. She’s looking for a man who appreciates what she’s doing in her life, who is happy for her, and who will allow her to thrive as a partner.
5. She Likes Fun
She’s into having fun. Some might not expect that when you compare her to some of the much younger women on the show, but we will let you in on a little secret. Your 30s are – hands down – the most fun and the best decade (until your 40s, that is). She is living her best life, and she’s here to have a good time.
6. She is Into Working Out
One of her favorite things to do in her spare time is working out. She is a woman who values her health and the importance of being fit, toned, and healthy, and she doesn’t give that up. In fact, she’s someone who stays in shape doing a variety of different workouts and making it as much fun as she possibly can for herself.
7. She Has Always Been Into Fitness
She’s so into fitness, in fact, that she has worked in the industry. She was an employee of the famous Orangetheory Fitness program. From there, she worked on becoming certified as a kickboxing teacher, and then she went on to a health and wellness company that she doesn’t name, but she does say that she works for the company.
8. She is Witty
Something fans of the show will learn quickly about Paige is that she is quite witty. Her humor and her quick wit will find her a lot of fans, but will it find her a man?
9. She is Likable
She describes herself as everyone’s best friend. She gets along with everyone, which tells us she has a likable personality. Will she make any friends when she is on the show, or will she find herself making enemies if she is interested in a man who is already into someone else while he is there to film?
10. She is Interested in Something Serious
We’re going to be honest and say that we simply are not sure this is the show to find something serious. At the end of the day, the entire situation is all about seeing if people who are in a relationship when they get there can stay together and avoid temptation, so we hope she finds love with another single and not someone who ditches his own girlfriend for her. That’s never a good start.