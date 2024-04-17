Only Murders in the Building Season 4: Everything You Need to Know

The premiere of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 was the highest-rated Hulu episode of 2023, and the show has earned nearly a dozen Emmy nominations so far, driving expectations for Only Murders in the Building Season 4 even higher. The Season 3 ended on a major cliffhanger, leaving fans desperate for answers. So when is Season 4 coming out?
Will Sazz (Jane Lynch) be back after that shocking Season 3 finale? What new faces will be joining the cast? If you’re itching to find out what’s next in store for our trio of true-crime podcasters, you’re in luck, because we’ve got the scoop on everything you need to know about the upcoming season! Here are the answers to all your burning Only Murders in the Building Season 4 questions.
Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Plot Details
Season 3 ended with Sazz (Charles’ stunt double) getting shot in Charles’ (Steve Martin) apartment while dressed as Charles himself. And right before the credits rolled, she appeared to be writing a message on the floor with her own blood. Season 4 will undoubtedly revolve around this cryptic message, uncovering who killed Sazz, and whether Charles was the intended target. Many fans have even speculated that the killer may come for Charles next.
Interestingly, it’s also been revealed that Only Murders in the Building Season 4 won’t just be taking place “in the building.” Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich teased that the trio will head to Los Angeles for a few episodes before returning to Arconia later in the season. Just like Season 3 offered a unique Only Murders in the Building take on Broadway, expect a fresh, LA-centric Season 4.
Co-creator John Hoffman has also hinted that Season 4 will explore the theme of consequences. He said he wanted to show how the things you create can have unexpected effects on the world, and that sometimes you can’t be prepared for the repercussions of what the world does with your creation. This could mean the trio’s podcast might play an even bigger role in Season 4, possibly drawing them into a web of danger they themselves created.
Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Release Date
On October 3, 2023, the same day the Season 3 finale aired, Hulu confirmed that Only Murders in the Building would be getting a Season 4. While there’s no official release date yet, we can work out some clues based on past seasons. Typically, Only Murders in the Building follows a summer release schedule, so it would make sense for Season 4 to drop in the summer of 2024.
However, there was a delay in production due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Filming didn’t start until March 1, 2024, when Selena Gomez shared a photo of a bouquet of roses from her co-stars, captioning it “Day 1.” Considering this delay, a summer 2024 release might be a bit too optimistic. The earliest we can expect Season 4 is late 2024.
Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Cast
Obviously, the podcasting trio — Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez — are all officially locked in to return for Season 4. And while Jane Lynch’s Sazz died in the finale, we can definitely expect to see her again through flashbacks, similar to Paul Rudd in Season 3. We’ve also gotten confirmation that Meryl Streep will be back as Oliver’s (Martin Short) love interest, Loretta Durkin.
Comedy powerhouse Molly Shannon will also be joining Season 4 as a high-powered LA businesswoman who gets entangled in the New York investigation. This aligns perfectly with Erwich’s comments about an LA-centric Season 4. Other new cast members include Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani, and Zach Galifianakis. While their specific roles are being kept under wraps, all four will be key players in the Season 4 investigation.
Is There an Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Trailer?
There is currently no trailer for the upcoming season. Since the filming just began in March 2024, and each of the previous seasons took three to four months to film, we can expect the fourth season to land in the post-production phase somewhere July-August. So we might see a trailer for Season 4 around late summer or early fall of 2024. In the meantime, keep an eye out on official channels like the show’s social media pages or Hulu for any teasers or announcements. Also check out these five best episodes of Only Murders in the Building.
