7 Must-See New TV Trailers That Will Get You Hyped

Every year, a flurry of new TV trailers and announcements are released within a short period of time, known as the “Upfronts”. This highly anticipated cycle takes place in the spring, where TV networks unveil their upcoming lineups of shows to advertisers, media outlets, and the public. The Upfronts are a crucial event in the television industry, as it’s a chance for networks to showcase their new and returning series, attract audiences, and convince advertisers to buy commercial airtime. During this period, networks typically schedule presentations, showcasing clips and trailers from their upcoming shows, as well as announcing new series, renewal decisions, and changes to their programming slates.
The Upfronts are a carefully orchestrated event, with networks often offering discounts and promotional deals to secure ad commitments from big brands. As a result, the Upfronts have become a major spectacle in the TV industry, with many shows generating significant buzz and attention leading up to the fall premiere season. So, now that the cycle is complete, here are 7 new TV trailers to be excited about.
7. Rescue: Hi-Surf
Rescue: Hi-Surf is an upcoming action drama series from Fox. The 18-part series will focus on a team of dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking lifeguards of the North Shore of O’ahu. From the trailer, it feels like an action-packed version of Baywatch, as the crew of lifeguards save people’s lives in the precarious conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle. Rescue: Hi-Surf is created by Matt Kester, most known for his writing on acclaimed shows like Animal Kingdom and Outsiders. So, it’s safe to assume the show will blend plenty of gritty elements with Kester at the helm. The cast includes Adam Demos, Arielle Kebbel, and Alex Aiono. Rescue: Hi-Surf will land in the fall of 2024, with the exact date yet to be announced.
6. High Potential
The upcoming TV series High Potential centers on Morgan (Kaitlin Olson), a single mother of three with exceptional intelligence who, while working as a police station cleaner, discovers herself taking on the role of an investigator when she rearranges some evidence to help solve an impossible case. The show is slated as a drama, however, Olson is renowned for her comedic talents, which can be felt in the trailer. She is most famous for her role in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, playing a wacky, slightly-unhinged yet loveable woman. In High Potential, her performance seems more understated but with an undertone of her unique flair for comedy. The show will land on ABC Network on September 1, 2024.
5. Cross
Amongst the many new TV trailers that landed during the Upfronts, Cross is garnering a lot of hype and attention. James Patterson‘s iconic Alex Cross series has been a staple of the crime and mystery genre since its debut in 1993. The series, which has now grown to 32 books, two novellas, and three spin-off novels centered on Alex’s son Ali, has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating readers worldwide with its intricate plots and complex characters. The series follows the investigations of Dr. Alex Cross, a forensic psychologist and detective, as he navigates the dark and twisted world of crime and justice. On the big screen, the character of Alex Cross has been brought to life by Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry in separate iterations, further cementing the series’ status as a cultural touchstone.
In 2024, Aldis Hodge will take on the role of Alex Cross in Prime Video’s series, simply titled – Cross. Hodge is a rising star in Hollywood known for his roles in movies like One Night in Miami, Black Adam, and Hidden Figures. Although the trailer is short, it is clear that Hodge is bringing forth an intensity to match the power of his predecessors, Freeman and Perry. Cross is helmed by Ben Watkins, who has showcased his skill for drama in hit shows like Burn Notice and Hand of God. As of yet, it is unknown which books the series will base itself on. Cross currently has no official release date but is expected to land on Prime Video in 2024.
4. Happy’s Place
In the fall of 2024, sitcom veteran Reba McEntire will return to the scripted TV world with Happy’s Place. More recently, she has experienced heightened fame as a coach on The Voice, where she was hired due to her musical background. However, before this, McEntire had success in the sitcom world with Reba, which ran from 2001-2007. Now, over a decade later, McEntire will lead the cast of Happy’s Place. The NBC series will focus on Bobbie, a woman who inherits a tavern from her deceased father, only to discover that she must manage it alongside her considerably younger half-sister (played by Belissa Escobedo).
3. Doc
Medical dramas have long been a staple of television, captivating audiences with their blend of suspense, drama, and humanity. From the classic soap operas of the 1950s to the modern limited drama series, medical dramas have consistently drawn in viewers and garnered critical acclaim. Shows like General Hospital and The Doctors paved the way for more nuanced and complex storytelling, while series like ER and Grey’s Anatomy revolutionized the genre with their gritty realism and complex characters.
In 2024, Fox will bring forth a medical drama that is gearing up to be a big success, especially with Primetime Emmy nominee Molly Parker (Deadwood) leading the cast. Doc tells the story of a young doctor who loses her memory during a car accident. As she attempts to rebuild her life and discover who she is, she is forced to become an intern again and face the challenging and at times harsh field of the medical world. Doc currently has no official release date but is slated for a winter release in 2024.
2. Murder in a Small Town
Amongst the many new TV trailers that were released during the Upfronts, Fox appear to be leading the way in original projects, building a stacked slate. With that said, Murder in a Small Town is one of the network’s most anticipated upcoming shows. The mystery drama series charts the life of Detective Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) and his partner Edwina Yen (Mya Lowe) as they attempt to hold their relationship together amongst the backdrop of a string of shocking murders in their normally peaceful town of Sunshine Coast. Murder in a Small Town is created by Ian Weir, a seasoned writer who has worked on shows like Edgemont, Flashpoint, and Artic Air. As of yet, there is no official release date for the series, however, it is expected to release some point in the fall.
1. Dune: Prophecy
With the glaring success of the Dune movies, it is no surprise that Dune: Prophecy has emerged as the most exciting of the new TV trailers to land during the Upfronts. In fact, the trailer is currently the most viewed out of every trailer on this list, as of the time of writing – sitting at 2.6 million views. While not directly linked to the movies, Dune: Prophecy is set in the same universe as it is based on the same novel by Frank Herbert.
In terms of the show’s actual premise, plot specifics are being well guarded at this time. However, we do know that Dune: Prophecy is set approximately 10,000 years before Paul Atreides’ ascension and that it is part of the same universe as Denis Villeneuve‘s films. With the teaser trailer only offering a brief glimpse at the cast and boasting some impressive special effects, it’s safe to assume that full-length trailer will unveil more details. It is believed that Travis Fimmel will lead the cast and he will be joined by the likes of Mark Strong, Emily Watson, and Jodhi May. Dune: Prophecy will stream exclusively on Max, however, an exact release date is yet to be announced. Until then, here at 10 fun facts about the show’s lead star, Travis Fimmel.