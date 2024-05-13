Home
Upfronts 2024 Reveals Exciting New Series Orders

New Orders Spark Excitement at CBS and NBC

As the 2024 television upfronts unfold in New York, major networks like CBS and NBC are rolling out their exciting new series lineups. Each new show is poised to captivate audiences with fresh narratives and charismatic casts.

Exploring Fresh Horizons with NCIS: Origins

CBS is taking us back in time with NCIS: Origins, set in 1991, tracing the nascent steps of a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs as a newly minted special agent. This formidable origin story at NCIS Camp Pendleton promises an intriguing blend of nostalgia and thrilling investigative sequences, led by the legendary Mike Franks.

Pushing Comedic Boundaries with Happy’s Place

Over at NBC, Happy’s Place is gearing up to redefine our comedy expectations. Bobbi discovers she has inherited her father’s bar along with an unbeknownst half-sister as a business partner, promising a mix of humor and family drama, underpinned by Reba McEntire’s seasoned performance.

Diving Deep into Human Psychology with The Irrational

Jesse L. Martin returns in NBC’s The Irrational, exploring complex human behaviors through gripping case-of-the-week formats that made his tenure on “Law & Order” significantly impactful.

New Ventures into Unscripted Dramas

In an impressive pivot to unscripted content, NBC’s The Americas, narrated by Tom Hanks, utilizes ground-breaking filmmaking technology to explore the ecological marvels and mysteries spanning the expansive landmass of the Americas.

Similarly, Destination X challenges contestants to deduce their obscure locations through cryptic clues in this riveting adventure series that blends reality with game-show elements effectively.

Capturing Crime in The Hunting Party

NBC’s thirst for innovative storytelling is apparent with the introduction of The Hunting Party, a series centered around capturing elusive criminals, promising another layer of suspense and action for primetime viewers.

Dramatic Flair with Cultures and Mysteries

Lulu Wang’s adaptation of ‘The Expatriates’ introduces Nicole Kidman in a captivating drama about intertwined lives against the picturesque backdrop of Hong Kong’s high society. This engrossing narrative infuses each episode with cultural conflict and personal tragedy after the enigmatic disappearance of Kidman’s son.

