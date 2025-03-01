‘Neighbours’ Gets Canceled Yet Again

Australian drama series Neighbours has been canceled for the second time. The soap opera was initially axed after 37 seasons by Australia’s Channel 10 back in 2022 amid declining ratings. However, Amazon MGM Studios revived the series and gave it a new home on Freeve. But two years later, Amazon has just announced that Neighbbours will officially be “resting” from December 2025.
The sad news was announced via the show’s official X account. The post revealed that new episodes from the show’s 40th-anniversary season will continue to air on Prime Video and Channel 10 four times a week until the end of 2025. The announcement also noted that the upcoming episodes of the show will feature “all the big soapie twists and turns” that the viewers love.
In a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly, Amazon MGM Studios acknowledged the impact Neighbours has had since its premiere in 1985. The studio talked about the show’s successful 40-year run and expressed pride in contributing to its revival. Under the same thread on X, Neighbours Executive Producer Jason Herbison thanked Amazon for bringing the “iconic and much-loved” soap opera to new audiences globally. Jason also expressed his hope to continue telling the stories of the residents of Ramsay Street in the future and hinted at the possibility of future projects down the line.
Amazon Comes Under Fire For Axing Fan-Favorite Shows
Neighbours is the latest show to be affected by Amazon’s ongoing wave of cancelations. Previously, the historical fantasy series My Lady Jane was canceled by Amazon just two months after its June 2024 premiere. Not to mention the 2023 cancellation of A League of Their Own. These decisions have led fans to accuse the streaming giant of pulling the plug on shows without giving them the time to find a loyal audience.
After Amazon confirmed the cancellation of Neighbours, Alan Fletcher, who has played Dr. Karl Kennedy on the show for over 30 years, shared his emotional reaction to the news. Speaking to ABC Melbourne’s Victorian Afternoons, the veteran actor called the decision a “tragedy” for the 200 people working on the show. Alan shared that he had received hundreds of messages from fans who were devastated at the cancellation. In the actor’s exact words: “This television programme means so much to so many people around the world, and they’re gutted.”
However, Alan acknowledged that, ultimately, it all comes down to money. The actor clarified that Amazon has been “fantastic” to the cast and crew of Neighbours and added that they have to make decisions that are right for their business. Alan took the opportunity to talk about the rise of streaming platforms and implied that the shift away from traditional television has made it harder for long-running local productions to survive. However, he did praise the reboot for bringing a more diverse workforce to the soap opera than ever before.
Neighbours is airing new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays on Amazon Prime Video in the United States until December 2025.
|Neighbours
|Cast
|Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Jackie Woodburne, Ryan Moloney, Annie Jones, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Tim Kano, Georgie Stone
|Release Date
|March 18, 1985
|Stream On
|Amazon Freevee (current seasons), Channel 10 (Australia, past seasons)
|Directed by
|Various directors including Tony Osicka, Chris Adshead, Laurence Wilson
|Produced by
|Jason Herbison, Fremantle Australia
|Based On
|Original concept by Reg Watson
|Plot Summary
|Australian soap opera following the lives, relationships, and drama of the residents of Ramsay Street in the fictional suburb of Erinsborough.
|Musical Elements
|Theme song composed by Tony Hatch; score by various artists
|Current Status
|Canceled again; set to “rest” from December 2025 after Amazon MGM Studios’ revival
