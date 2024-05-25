NASCAR Champion, Bugsy Stevens, Dead at 90

On Monday May 20, 2024, NASCAR legend Bugsy Stevens passed away. He was 90 years old at the time of his death. Stevens was one of the most iconic drivers in Modified racing history, leaving behind a storied legacy.
On Monday evening, Stevens’ family posted the news to his official Facebook page. The caption wrote: “Our Bugsy passed away peacefully this morning with his family by his side. We are gutted but also incredibly thankful to have been blessed by such an incredible man who was larger than life as the patriarch of our family.” In honor is name and legacy, let’s delve into the astonishing life of this accomplished NASCAR icon.
The Early Life of Bugsy Stevens
The early days of Bugsy Stevens, a NASCAR pioneer, began on May 11, 1934, when he was born Carl Stevens Berghman. Little did anyone know that this unassuming name would eventually be replaced with the moniker “Bugsy Stevens.” During his stint in the airforce, Berghman adopted the alias as he began racing at San Antonio’s Pan American Speedway in the late 1950s. According to the official NASCAR website, Berghman chose this pseudonym to avoid detection by his commanding officers, who would have been displeased by his extracurricular activities. As Bugsy Stevens, he quickly made a name for himself in the racing world, setting the stage for a successful career that would eventually earn him a spot in the annals of NASCAR history.
Unveiling the Groundbreaking Success of a NASCAR Legend
Bugsy Stevens was without a doubt a legendary figure in the world of NASCAR, leaving an indelible mark on the sport through his storied career. As one of the most iconic drivers of all time, Stevens played a pivotal role in shaping the history of the sport. Stevens was an integral part of the esteemed “Ole Blue” No. 3 car owned by Boehler Racing Enterprises, one of the most revered Modified vehichles of all time. Alongside the Boehlers, he won an impressive three consecutive NASCAR Modified championships from 1967 to 1969, as well as numerous track championships throughout New England. His impressive resume includes victories at iconic tracks such as Stafford Motor Speedway, Thompson Speedway, Norwood Arena, and Catamount Stadium in Vermont.
Bugsy Stevens’ most iconic achievement was perhaps his thrilling victory over Donnie Allison, the legendary driver behind the wheel of the Tant-Mitchell Flying 11 modified. Considering this vehicle was widely regarded as one of the fastest and most dominant modifieds of its time, it made Steven’s win all the more iconic. In a match-up that pitted two of the era’s greatest drivers against each other, Stevens emerged victorious, cementing his place in the annals of NASCAR history.
Bugsy Stevens was not only a skilled NASCAR driver, but his off-track personality was equally as captivating. Known for his cheeky, boyish, and playful demeanor, he often brought a sense of humor to the racing world. His antics often left fans and fellow drivers alike in stitches. One memorable incident that showcased Stevens’ playful nature took place at Westboro Speedway in Massachusetts. While driving Joe Brady’s modified, Stevens secretly brought a burlap bag into the cockpit. As the cars took their lap before the feature, Stevens waved the starters to come down to the vehicle. When they approached his car, he handed the burlap bag to them and said, “Someone left this in my car.” The flagman opened it, revealing two live chickens that fluttered onto the track, causing heaps of commotion and laughter among the crowd and other drivers.
Touching Tributes Continue to Fly In for Bugsy Stevens
After the sad passing of Bugsy Stevens, of course, his family had many endearing things to say about him. His Granddaughter Lea Savas said: “I grew up feeling that he was larger than life. Everyone knew my grandfather. We felt special when we were with him. He was always fun to be with.” After the news of his death broke, many NASCAR fas and fans took to social media accounts to honor the man. Furthermore, NASCAR released the following statement:
“Bugsy Stevens was one of the greatest to race a Modified, winning three consecutive NASCAR National Modified Championships, and countless championships across tracks in the Northeast including Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, Stafford Motor Speedway, and Seekonk Speedway. A fan favorite who drew crowds to his races, he was one of the legendary drivers who piloted the iconic “Ole Blue” No. 3 car that still races today on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Our thoughts are with Bugsy’s family and friends as we honor his life.”
Bugsy was married to Doris Berghman, sharing 65 years of life together. Alongside his wife, Stevens is survived by his son, Carl Berghman Jr, his daughter Zoe Kelliher, son David Berghman, and daughter Debra Hanatow. He was also the Grandfather to five children.