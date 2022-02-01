10 Things You Didn’t Know about Naira Marley

Singers and songwriters are everywhere. You think you know them all and then another one pops up. However, it’s always shocking to realize that some of our favorite singers worked first as songwriters making hits for other stars while wishing, hoping, praying, and working hard behind the scenes to become stars themselves. It’s a cycle most people never see because the behind-the-scenes are never aired. We see overnight success when, in reality, people are working so hard for years prior to making it big. Naira Marley is the same. The singer and the songwriter seemingly became famous overnight, but his hard work and his dedication to his craft have been a long time in the making. Who is this controversial figure? We have everything you need to know.
1. His Name is a Stage Name
His birth name is not Naira Marley, but we can see why he chose to use a stage name over his birth name. His birth name is a little difficult to pronounce, and it’s not as catchy as his stage name. He was born Azeez Adeshina Fashola.
2. He is Nigerian and British
Though he was born in Nigeria, he did not grow up there. He was born on May 10, 1991, in a place called Agege, Lagos State, Nigeria. He spent the first decade of his life there, but he moved at the age of 11 to a different country. His family began calling South London home. They moved to Peckham, in England, and that is where he did the bulk of his growing up.
3. He is Educated
Naira Marley is a smart man. He was a student recognized with distinction upon his graduation from the Peckham Academy. He then went on to become a college student at what was then known as Crossways College but is now known by a different name. The college is now called Christ the King Sixth Form College, though we don’t know why the name changed or when it changed.
4. He had a Dream
There are kids who have no idea what they want to do when they are adults, and there are kids who know exactly what they want to do when they grow up. Marley was part of the latter group. He knew what he would do with his life, and that involved working in the entertainment industry. He had dreams of becoming a voice artist doing voice-overs for shows, movies, television, and anything else. He was also interested in becoming an MC. He didn’t even know he liked to sing at that point.
5. He Didn’t Sing Until He Was in his 20s
It wasn’t something he knew he’d like. It was 2014 before he realized his passion for the entertainment business also included singing. He began to make music, and that is when he decided a career in music was more for him than his previous dreams.
6. He Admires Bob Marley
He pays tribute to the late star in two ways. The first way is by wearing his hair in the same fashion as Bob Marley: His signature dreadlocks. His second tribute, as you can probably already tell, is by using his own name as part of his stage name. He admires the star, and he looks up to him as someone he wants to emulate in his own way.
7. He Was Arrested for Breaking Lockdown Orders
During the beginning of the pandemic, some places around the world required strict lockdowns. The State of Lagos was one of them, and they were quick to arrest this singer when he performed a concert in another state. His home was not free to come and go as they pleased, and they were harsh on those who did not obey.
8. He is a Father
Not only is he a father, but he is also the father of four. His first child was actually two children – his wife gave birth to a set of twin daughters in April of 2015. He became a father for the first time to two children. He also has two more kids, both sons, and not twins.
9. He’s Got Two Wives
While we are not certain how official this really is, he’s been very open about the fact that he is the husband of two women and that he is the father of four kids. He seems like he is happy with his life, and it appears his wives know about one another, and it also appears they don’t have a problem.
10. His Twins and his Oldest Son Are Very Close in Age
So close, in fact, that there is only a six-month age difference between them. His twin daughters were born in April of 2015, and his son was born in October of 2015. His daughters were born to one wife, and his sons were both born to another wife.