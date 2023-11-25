7 Movies & TV Shows From Netflix Geeked Week You Don’t Want to Miss

Netflix Geeked Week is a week-long virtual event hosted by Netflix that celebrates the streaming giant’s highly-anticipated movies, series, and games for the year. During Geeked Week, Netflix makes major announcements, provides first looks at upcoming content, and offers sneak peeks into a few chosen films and shows. The Geeked Week’23, back for a third year in a row, from November 6 to November 12, similarly came forth to unveil a couple of trailers, BTS snippets, and promotion media for the upcoming releases.
As evident by its name, the event is a global celebration of fandom. While every title has something new and exciting to offer, there are some movies and TV shows that you must add to your watch list this year! We’ve put together a list of this year’s seven top projects showcased at Geeked Week out of the total 23.
1. Yu Yu Hakusho
Yu Yu Hakusho, a beloved classic in the anime world, has found its way to Netflix, all set to capture a new generation of viewers with a fresh live-action! This series centers around Yusuke Urameshi, a teenager whose heroic death led him to become a Spirit Detective. So now he has to tackle cases involving supernatural creatures, or yokai. The series is back to celebrate its 30-year legacy and Takumi Kitamura is playing the lead Yusuke Urameshi.
2. Rebel Moon
Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire, directed by Zack Snyder, is a visually stunning and epic tale set in a distant galaxy. The story unfolds in a peaceful colony that faces a grave threat from Regent Balisarius. Kora, portrayed by Sofia Boutella, emerges as the colony’s unlikely savior. She takes on a quest to gather warriors from neighboring planets to resist the tyranny. This grand narrative of Rebel Moon touches on themes of bravery, redemption, and unity against overwhelming odds — in Snyder’s signature dark undertones.
3. Avatar: The Last Airbender
Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender is a fresh live-action adaptation of the iconic Nickelodeon series. Set in a world where people can control elements based on their nation — Water, Earth, Air, Fire – it centers on Aang, a young Avatar who can master all four elements. Aang, along with friends Sokka and Katara, embarks on a quest to save the world from the Fire Nation’s tyranny. This new version, set to release in February 2024, aims to better explore the characters and their storylines. It’s an exciting revisit of Aang’s journey to becoming a fully realized Avatar. The film itself is not related to James Cameron’s Avatar films in any way.
4. Damsel
Damsel, starring Millie Bobby Brown, is an upcoming Netflix fantasy film set to release on October 13, 2023. Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, the story unfolds around Princess Elodie (Brown), who finds herself in a deceitful marriage, intended as a sacrifice to a dragon by her new royal family. Damsel will be 85 minutes long and will blend action, adventure, and fantasy as Elodie bravely faces the dragon. Featuring a stellar cast including Angela Bassett, Brown, Robin Wright, and Ray Winstone, Damsel‘s trailer (which was unveiled during the GeekedWeek’23) promises it as a great tale of survival — following a traditional damsel in distress trope.
5. 3 Body Problem
3 Body Problem, all set for a release on March 21, 2024, is a series about humanity’s first contact with extraterrestrial life. The story, set against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, follows an astrophysicist and a nanomaterials engineer. It’s a series loaded with government conspiracies, secret wars, and scientific enigmas and is based on Liu Cix’s acclaimed novel Three-Body, which follows the response of Earth’s inhabitants to an impending alien invasion, with factions forming to either resist or assist these beings. Spanning various time periods, the series, consisting of 24 episodes, hints at a world rich enough for potential spin-offs.
6. Devil May Cry
Devil May Cry, an upcoming Netflix anime, centers on Dante, a demon hunter with a tragic past. Dante and his brother Vergil, sons of a demon lord and a human woman, are torn apart by tragedy and take divergent paths: Dante battles demons with his sword and guns, while Vergil embraces his demonic heritage. Their complex relationship oscillates between alliance and rivalry, setting the stage for an intense, action-packed series deeply rooted in the iconic video game franchise’s lore. The anime will be released in 2024.
7. Ultraman: Rising
Ultraman: Rising, a new animated movie set for a Netflix release in 2024, rejuvenates the iconic Ultraman franchise. Directed by Shannon Tindle, the film explores themes of fatherhood and heroism. It follows Ken Sato, a baseball star turned Ultraman, who not only battles Kaiju but also faces the challenge of raising his greatest enemy’s offspring. This fresh take on the legendary Japanese superhero promises to offer action and emotion and will introduce Ultraman to a global audience.
