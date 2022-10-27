Top 10 Recently Released Movies to Add to Your Watch List

From Top Gun, which became the talk of the town due to its next-level hyper-realistic aviation combat scenes, to Everything Everywhere All At Once, which managed to capture the concept of the Multiverse, there are a lot of movies to add to your watch list.
However, do not worry! After extensive research, we’ve come up with a list of 10 movies to start.
1. Top Gun: Maverick – May 27, 2022
There is a plethora of other reasons why this movie should be at the top of your watch list. With an 8.4/10 rating from IMDb, people consider it one of the best, if not the best, action movies and a treat for all aviation fans out there.
The plot follows the return of the maverick, Pete Mitchell, as he instructs the next generation of aviation elites on a top-secret mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice for those participating in this.
2. Spider-Man: No Way Home – September 2, 2022
No movie list is complete without at least one Marvel movie, a chart-topper, and Spider-Man’s latest film was this year’s pick.
This movie was not just a blockbuster when it came out; many credible review sites such as Rotten Tomatoes sang praises of its plot and the spectacular performance by Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker, and Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Dr. Strange in this movie.
3. Everything Everywhere All at Once – March 25, 2022
The notion of the Multiverse is one that many movies and series have adopted throughout time, but none have ever come as close to perfecting it as this movie has.
It’s not only praised by reputed movie reviewers, including Metacritic, and the public, but by many quantum scientists as well for explaining the concept of the Multiverse with such accuracy. Therefore, this should definitely be one of the movies to add to your watch list.
4. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 6, 2022
Another movie that beautifully captures the concept of Multiverse theory, along with some great video effects, was the well-awaited sequel in the Dr. Strange movie franchise.
As the name suggests, the plot of this movie follows Dr. Strange as he travels throughout the Multiverse, where he faces many familiar faces.
The producers have definitely done something new in terms of genres, dubbing this movie as the first step into delving into the world of horror, and it is definitely a must-watch.
5. The Batman – March 4, 2022
Many movie critics have stated that this is one of the most memorable performances Robert Pattinson has given to date. This should be reason enough to add this movie to your must-watch list.
Of course, that is not the only reason! The gruesome, raw, and violent tone of this movie is why it gained such praise following its release.
6. Nope – July 22, 2022
It is rare when a movie that is not linked to a notable production house or franchise, like Marvel or DC, still manages to garner a significant amount of praise, and this is what Nope has done.
Described by many movie critics as something very new or a very brilliant rollercoaster ride orchestrated by Jordan Peele, the allure behind nope is just as mysterious as the name. Due to this, this movie should definitely be a must-watch.
7. Orphan: First Kill – July 27, 2022
A sequel to the 2009 film Orphan, this movie shook us to the core as much as the first one did. A prequel rather than a sequel, this movie takes place two years prior to the first movie.
The movie has made out to be much more entertaining than the first one, and the scenes are just as bone-chilling and terrifying, and this movie is a definite addition to the horror movie watch list.
8. Uncharted – February 18, 2022
Uncharted, starring the inimitable Spider-Man Tom Holland, does justice to the famous game franchise that it was adapted from. From its spectacular cast to the faithful depiction of some very famous scenes in the game itself, Uncharted is a must-see for high-octane action fans.
9. Elvis – June 23, 2022
An electrifying performance given by Austin Butler perfectly encapsulates the essence of the rock and roll legend Elvis Presley. This is one movie that all rock and roll enthusiasts and anyone who loves a good biopic should not miss.
10. Thor: Love and Thunder – July 6, 2022
Another well-known Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, is a recent installment of the long-running Thor series, which have been a part of the Marvel movie franchise for a long time. This time, it leans toward a somewhat light-hearted tone compared to its predecessor.
Wrap-up
These recently-released movies captivated the audience, making them a fantastic addition to your weekend binge-watch list. What do you think? Will you be adding any of your movies to your immediate fare?