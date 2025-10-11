Sympathy For Kylie Jenner After Photos From Date With Timothée Chalamet Go Viral: “One-Sided”

“She couldn’t be more miserable,” the internet snarled after Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended a New York Yankees game together.
While the 29-year-old actor cheered his heart out, the reality TV star, 28, looked bored to fans.
Their date came amid sources claiming the actor was “on the brink of calling it quits with Kylie.”
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted attending a New York Yankees game this week
Image credits: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
On Wednesday, October 8, the young couple spent their date night at Yankee Stadium, watching the Yankees play against the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series.
Timothée was captured cheering from the front row, wearing a black leather bomber with the Yankees logo.
But fans claimed Kylie sat unimpressed beside him.
Image credits: Ishika Samant/Getty Images
The Dune star happily sipped on his beer and munched on a hot dog, reports said.
Meanwhile, Kylie nibbled on a slice of pizza.
She was dressed in a navy bomber jacket that said, “Marty Supreme,” which is the title of the actor’s upcoming movie.
“Timothée was on the brink of calling it quits with Kylie,” an insider recently claimed
Image credits: Ishika Samant/Getty Images
The couple’s date came amid sources claiming they nearly called it quits because of their opposite views on marriage and settling down.
“Timothée was on the brink of calling it quits with Kylie,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “His career is skyrocketing and the last thing he wants right now is to be a father.”
Another insider said Kylie hoped to “be married” to the Wonka actor and “have a family” with him. But she wouldn’t wait forever for him, the source added.
“Marriage and children have been discussed, and they aren’t on the same page on timing because he is actively pursuing his career,” the second source told the outlet.
Sources claimed the couple were not on the same page about marriage and settling down
Image credits: tchalamet/kyliejenner
The source claimed that the rising Hollywood star wants to “build the foundation of his career” before settling down.
But on the other hand, the mother-of-two is “ready to lock down.”
“She already has her career, all the money in the world, kids. She now wants to be married and have a family with Timothée,” they added.
Image credits: Ishika Samant/Getty Images
The couple was first seen publicly interacting with each other at Paris Fashion Week during Jean Paul Gaultier’s show in January 2023. Reports claimed they began spending time together in the following months, and they were romantically linked by April of the same year.
In May this year, they made their red carpet debut at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome.
Sources claimed Timothée “went out of his way” to make his girlfriend “feel special” on her birthday in August, even though he couldn’t attend her party.
“He sent gifts, they had a FaceTime call and he coordinated meaningful gestures with Kylie’s friends that made her feel very special,” a source told Us Weekly.
The source further said the couple doesn’t need to spend every day together in person for their relationship to work.
Fans felt differently about Timothée’s approach to Kylie’s birthday after he shared a cryptic Instagram story on her special day.
He shared an image of Muhammad Ali celebrating victory in a boxing match, with the words, “Dream Big,” written on the post.
The photo could have been a reference to the actor’s upcoming film Marty Supreme, a sports-adventure comedy about professional ping pong player Marty Reisman.
The Dune star “went out of his way” to make his girlfriend “feel special” on her birthday this year
Image credits: BACKGRID
“They adore each other and really make it work even with two busy schedules and sometimes not even being in the same time zone,” they added.
Netizens passed comments about the couple’s demeanor at the Yankees game, claiming, “This is a one sided ‘situationship.’”
Image credits: foxsports
“She really tried to like what he loves. That’s amazing of her,” one said.
“I can’t imagine there being anything ‘she likes to do,’” another quipped, “besides taking pictures.”
“He lowered his standards…” one claimed.
“Yet again, he pays her no attention and she’s just sitting there looking lost and bored,” one netizen wrote online about their demeanor at the Yankees game
Image credits: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
“She looks bored as hell,” one commenter said.
“She couldn’t be more miserable lol. Go be with your kids, Kylie,” read another comment. “You don’t need to be that man’s shadow. It’s wild how she loses all identity the second she’s with a man. Let him have his baseball night with his friends. Sheesh.”
“If she doesn’t fly out to see him, then they’d never see each other,” another said. “If she doesn’t go to his movie stuff or to things he loves like sporting events, she’d never have one date with him.”
“Not once has he sat front row at fashion week with her, supported a Khy event, wished her a happy birthday…” added the same user. “He obviously puts in zero effort to court her and support her. Kylie’s in a one-sided situationship.”
Netizens passed comments about the couple’s demeanor at the Yankees game
