Mothers’ Instinct: Meet the Cast of the 2024 Psychological Thriller Remake

Two of Hollywood’s finest actresses lead the Mothers’ Instinct cast in what might be one of 2024’s top psychological thrillers. French film cinematographer Benoît Delhomme makes his feature directorial debut with Mothers’ Instinct. Sarah Conradt wrote the movie’s screenplay as a remake of the similarly named French-language film directed by famed Belgian filmmaker Olivier Masset-Depasse.
The 94-minute movie delves into the intense, unsettling world of friendship, motherhood, and the darkness that can lurk under the surface of suburban perfection. At the center of it all is Alice and Céline, two next-door neighbor wives whose friendship is strained after a tragic accident.
Jessica Chastain as Alice
Academy Award-winning actress Jessica Chastain, one of Hollywood’s most versatile and respected actresses, co-lead the Mothers’ Instinct cast. Chastain goes blonde in Mothers’ Instinct and brings depth and intensity to the role of Alice, a woman whose life is upended by tragedy and suspicion. In Mothers’ Instinct, Alice is introduced as a devoted mother who shares her idyllic life with her next-door neighbor and best friend, Céline. However, a tragic accident leads Alice down a path of paranoia and fear, testing the limits of her sanity.
Jessica Chastain’s ability to convey complex emotions with nuance and precision makes her the perfect casting for this role. Jessica Chastain is known for her Academy Award-nominated roles, including The Help (2011), Zero Dark Thirty (2012), and The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021). Chastain also delivered stellar performances in the 2008 Jolene (her film debut), Interstellar (2014), The Martian (2015), Miss Sloane (2016), Molly’s Game (2017), It Chapter Two (2019), and The Good Nurse (2022).
Anne Hathaway as Céline
Starring opposite Jessica Chastain as a co-lead in the Mothers’ Instinct cast is Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway. Anne Hathaway plays Céline, Alice’s best friend and neighbor. The role sees Hathaway explore the darker sides of friendship and motherhood. At the beginning of Mothers’ Instinct, Céline’s life mirrors Alice’s—perfect husband, child, and home. However, after the tragic death of her son, the crack’s in Céline’s picture-perfect life begin to show.
Anne Hathaway’s portrayal of Céline is sympathetic and chilling as she navigates a character whose world slowly unravels in the wake of tragedy. As a longtime American sweetheart, Anne Hathaway needs little to no introduction. Hathaway captured hearts as Mia Thermopolis in Disney’s The Princess Diaries movies. Her versatility has had Hathaway star in a wide range of roles, including Brokeback Mountain (2005), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), and Get Smart (2008). She also starred in Alice in Wonderland (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Interstellar (2014), Ocean’s 8 (2018).
Anders Danielsen Lie as Simon
Norwegian actor and musician Anders Danielsen Lie also joins the Mothers’ Instinct cast, playing Simon. Lie’s character is Alice’s husband. Although the couple portrays a perfect family, it is revealed during Céline’s surprise birthday party that there are underlying tensions between Simon and Alice. However, as Alice’s fears begin to spiral into paranoia, it puts a test on their marriage. Anders Danielsen Lie is known for his roles in the Oslo trilogy—Reprise (2006), Oslo, August 31st (2011), and The Worst Person in the World (2021). Lie also starred alongside Vicky Krieps, Mia Wasikowska, and Tim Roth in the 2021 Bergman Island.
Josh Charles as Damian
American actor Josh Charles is cast as Damian in Mothers’ Instinct. Damian is Céline’s husband, who, like their neighbor, seems to be living in a perfect family. After the death of his son, Damian does his best to be there for his emotionally shattered wife. Since his acting debut in the 1988 Hairspray, Josh Charles has had an extensive career. He’s known for his roles in Sports Night (1998–2000) and his Emmy-winning role in The Good Wife (2009–2016).
Eamon O’Connell as Theo
Eamon O’Connell joins the Mothers’ Instinct cast as Theo. The movie is his acting and film debut. As Theo, O’Connell plays Alice and Simon’s son. After the death of his best friend and neighbor, Theo becomes the central character in Mothers’ Instinct’s plot. His closeness to Céline causes his mother to believe he’s in harm’s way.
Caroline Lagerfelt as Granny Jean
French-born American actress Caroline Lagerfelt joined the cast in a minor supporting role as Granny Jean. The character is introduced as Alice’s mother-in-law and Simon’s mother. Granny Jean’s death also fuels the paranoia and suspicions of foul play. With an acting career of over half a century, Caroline Lagerfelt is mostly recognized for her on-screen roles.
Lagerfelt starred in Beverly Hills, 90210 (1995–1996), Nash Bridges (1996–2001), Gossip Girl (2007–2012), and on Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias. Also joining the Mothers’ Instinct cast is child actor Baylen D. Bielitz. He briefly appears as Max, Céline and Damian’s son, whose tragic accident sets the movie’s plot in motion. Besides the Mothers’ Instinct cast, the 2024 Twisters cast also delivered an impressive performance.
