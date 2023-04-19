7 Best Revenge Plots in Movies

A jilted lover, a brutal murderer, or a forgotten national hero on a crusade for justice, the revenge plot remains one of the oldest story patterns in filmmaking. Something about the human consciousness hates to see injustice go unchecked. It defies our innate sense of fairness and often times the cinema experience is the only way to experience the various ranges of revenge possible to man.
From classic tales of vengeance to modern thrillers, revenge plots in movies have captured audiences’ attention with their compelling storylines and intense emotions. In this article, we’ll explore some of the best revenge plots in movies, showcasing the films that have left a lasting impact with their tales of retribution and the pursuit of vengeance. So, buckle up as we delve into the world of cinematic revenge and explore the top movies that showcase this powerful and captivating theme.
7. Max Rockatansky and Furiosa Vs Immortan Joe (Mad Max: Fury Road)
Following the total collapse of human society, the tyrannical Immortan Joe’s word is law, he rules the vast wastelands with brute force and even his six wives are victims of his barbarism. Furiosa, a trusted lieutenant of Immortan, rebels against him by stealing his wives and trying to take them to a safe haven. Max, a former captive, unwillingly joins Furiosa in their escape.
They face numerous challenges, including battles with Immortan Joe’s forces and encounters with harsh weather. After reaching the Green Place and finding it destroyed, they turn back to confront Immortan Joe. With the help of allies, they defeat him, and Furiosa takes over leadership. The film ends with the promise of a better future as resources are redistributed, and Max disappears into the wasteland.
6. Hugh Glass vs John Fitzgerald (The Revenant)
The quest for revenge is a powerful driving force for the main character, Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) who is brutally attacked by a grizzly bear. Despite managing to kill the bear, Glass is left mortally wounded and becomes a burden to his team of fur trappers traveling through the American wilderness. John Fitzgerald,(Tom Hardy) impatient with Glass’s condition, ruthlessly abandons him and murders Glass’s son, Hawk (Forrest Goodluck) for trying to help.
Against all odds, Glass survives his injuries and is consumed by a burning desire for revenge. He emerges from his supposed grave and embarks on a journey across the wilderness, determined to both survive and seek justice in the face of adversity.
5. The First Wives Vs Their Ex Husbands (The First Wives Club)
A comedy film about three former college friends, Annie, Elise, and Brenda, who seek revenge on their ex-husbands after being betrayed. The revenge plot in this movie is driven by the empowerment of the main characters, who support each other and find strength in their friendship. Humor is an important element, as the women use strategic and clever methods to get back at their ex-husbands. The film also provides social commentary on gender inequality and ageism. Overall, it’s a humorous and empowering story that addresses important issues while delivering comedic relief.
4. John Wick Vs The Table (John Wick)
The main character, John Wick, is a retired hitman seeking revenge for the death of his dog and the theft of his car. After his wife’s death, Wick receives a puppy named Daisy as a final gift from her. However, when Russian mobsters break into his home, steal his car, and kill Daisy, Wick’s world is shattered. He embarks on a relentless campaign for vengeance, using his skills as a hitman to take on the criminal underworld and exact retribution against those responsible.
The revenge plot in John Wick is characterized by intense action sequences, intricate fight choreography, and a high body count as Wick seeks to avenge the death of his dog and the theft of his car, seeking justice on his own terms and leaving a path of destruction in his wake.
3. Maximus Decimus Meridius Vs Commodus (Gladiator)
With gorgeous cinematography, stellar acting, and valiant fighting, Gladiator is an epic gem that takes the audience on an emotional rollercoaster. The plot revolves around the character of Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe), a loyal Roman general who is loved by his troops and respected by Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris).
The emperor’s son, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), who is ambitious and power-hungry, murders his father and seizes the throne. Maximus is betrayed, captured, and sold into slavery as a gladiator. As a gladiator, Maximus rises through the ranks and gains fame for his skills in the arena. He becomes determined to seek revenge against Commodus and bring down Commodus and the corrupt Roman Empire.
2. Oh Dae-su Vs Woo-jin (Old Boy)
When a man has been locked in a room for 15 years with no explanation, his newfound freedom only has one purpose – to unleash mayhem on the people who got him imprisoned. As Oh Dae-su begins his quest for revenge, he follows various leads and uncovers clues that gradually reveal the truth about his imprisonment. When he finally confronts his captor Woo-jin, he reveals a shocking revelation about their past connection, this twist changes Oh Dae-su’s perception of reality and adds a new layer of complexity to his revenge plot. His obsession with revenge takes a toll on his psyche, and he becomes increasingly desperate and ruthless in his pursuit of vengeance.
1. The Bride Vs Bill (Kill Bill)
Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Kill Bill is a two-part revenge romp that encapsulates everything that’s great about revenge plots in movies. There’s romance, purpose, passion, betrayal, near-death experiences, and a final feast of revenge. The plot revolves around the character of The Bride (Uma Thurman), a former assassin who seeks vengeance against her former colleagues who betrayed and left her for dead on her wedding day.
Awakening from a coma four years after the attack, she seeks revenge against the members of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad, including their leader, Bill (David Carradine), who orchestrated the attack. The revenge plot is characterized by intense and stylized action sequences and a complex narrative structure that blends elements of martial arts, and revenge cinema ultimately leading to a climactic confrontation with Bill himself.
