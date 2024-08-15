Twisters: Where You Know the Cast From

Twisters is a stand-alone sequel to the hit 1996 movie Twister. The plot follows Kate Cooper, a retired tornado-chaser who is convinced to return to Oklahoma to work alongside a new team with exciting and innovative technologies. After some reluctance, she agrees and crosses paths with free-spirited daredevil Tyler Owens.
Twisters has been met with critical acclaim, and as of the time of writing, has grossed $310 million globally. Truly living up to the original classic disaster movie, Twisters boasts dazzling action sequences and tremendous heart. It has also paved the way for many rising stars in Hollywood. So, let’s break down the cast and where you might know them from.
Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Cooper
Daisy Edgar-Jones takes the lead role in Twisters as Kate, a subdued tornado-chaser who reignites her love for the world of meteorology when she agrees to team up with Tyler and his crew. Hailing from London, England, prior to Twisters, she had become known for her roles in a variety of popular British TV shows like Pond Life, Cold Feet, and Normal People. In 2022, she became known to mainstream audiences with two powerful renditions. First, she starred opposite Andrew Garfield in the thriller series, Under the Banner of Heaven. She then starred in the movie adaptation of the popular novel, Where the Crawdads Sing, taking on the leading role. In Twisters, she further demonstrated her faculty to forefront a big budget movie. She is next set to star opposite Will Poulter in the drama movie, On Swift Horses.
Glen Powell as Tyler Owens
Touted as one of Hollywood’s next A-listers, Glen Powell has actually been around a lot longer than people may realize. He has starred in movies like Ride Along 2, Hidden Figures, Everybody Wants Some!!, and Top Gun: Maverick. However, 2024 has served as his breakout year. As well as leading the cast of Hit Man, Powell has wowed audiences with his portrayal of Tyler Owens in Twisters.
As Tyler, Powell brings his brash and cocky demeanour that is underscored with a suave level of charm. On top of this, he shines in some of the movie’s biggest action sequences, further showcasing his adaptability. As a rising star in the industry, he has a plethora of projects coming up, including The Running Man remake, episodes of Family Guy, and the titular role in the sports comedy series Chad Powers.
Maura Tierney as Cathy
Maura Tierney, born on April 3, 1966, in Boston, Massachusetts, is a seasoned actress celebrated for her versatile performances across television and film. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Abby Lockhart on the acclaimed medical drama ER, where her character evolved from a medical intern to a renowned physician, earning Tierney critical acclaim and several award nominations throughout her tenure on the show. Additionally, she showcased her comedic talents opposite Joe Rogan in the popular sitcom NewsRadio, playing the sharp-witted news anchor Lisa Miller alongside a talented ensemble cast. In Twisters, Tierney stars in a supporting role as Kate’s mom Cathy. She shines as a caring mother who balances her love and concern for her daughter while trying to not be too controlling – a far cry from her role as the overbearing mother in 2024’s The Iron Claw.
David Corenswet as Scott
David Corenswet is a name that many might not be familiar with just yet. However, it will soon be a name showered in bright lights when he takes on the role of Superman in James Gunn‘s Superman: Legacy, in 2025. Prior to his role in Twisters, Corenswet starred in TV series like The Politician and We Own This City. In 2022, he garnered praise for his part in Ti West‘s disturbing thriller Pearl. In Twisters, Corenswet stars as Scott, a daring member of the team of tornado-chasers who is forever putting himself at risk in the thrill of the chase.
Anthony Ramos as Javi
Born in 1991, Anthony Ramos is another rising star in Hollywood who has climbed to fame rather rapidly, starring in movies like A Star Is Born, In The Heights, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. In Twisters, Ramos stars as Javi, the team’s savvy engineer who keeps the thrill-seekers as safe as possible with his intellect and quizzical mind. He is next set to star in Marvel Studios’ 2025 series, Ironheart.
Brandon Perea as Boone
Born on May 25, 1995, Brandon Perea is relatively new to the industry. However, he has starred in acclaimed productions like Jordan Peele‘s Nope, and The OA. Boone is a skilled videographer and part of Tyler’s crew of thrill-seekers. Perea brought a playful temperament to the film, serving as some light-hearted comedic relief. He is next set to feature in the star-studded movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, where he will share the screen with Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Lily Rabe. Want to read about more disaster movies? Here’s our pick of 6 of the best.
