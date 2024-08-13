Twisters Review: Pure Thrills Without the Politics

“Twisters” comes as a sequel to the iconic 1996 film “Twister” and aims to capture the same thrilling essence with a contemporary twist. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the movie refrains from deep political messages, making it a point to simply entertain.
Diverse Cast Shines Through the Storm
The cast, featuring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, offers a compelling array of performances. Known for his roles in “Top Gun: Maverick” as Hangman and “Everybody Wants Some!!” as Finnegan, Powell once again proves his versatility. He had previously lost out on the role of Rooster in “Top Gun: Maverick,” but his portrayal of Hangman, a character that ultimately saves the day, reshaped his career trajectory.
Back to Basics
Chung emphasized that he avoided making the film a lecture piece. In an interview, he mentioned,
I just wanted to make sure that with the movie, we don’t ever feel like it’s putting forward any message. I just don’t feel like films are meant to be message-oriented.
Refreshing Absence of Political Agendas
Powell has addressed the trend in Hollywood where movies often lecture audiences rather than entertain them. In his words,
First and foremost, because if you’re telling people what to think, you’re not allowing them to feel. You can’t put people into that heightened state if they’re thinking, ‘Hmm, do I or do I not agree with this message?’
A Spectacle Driven by Word of Mouth
Upon its release, “Twisters” quickly garnered a full house in theaters—despite turbulent weather conditions. This success is largely attributed to word of mouth, with viewers appreciative of a film focused solely on delivering excitement without venturing into divisive political terrain.
Conclusion
With Steven Spielberg as executive producer and the capable guidance of Chung at the helm, “Twisters” delivers a high-impact viewing experience. The film’s avoidance of inserting overt messages or political agendas might well serve as a reminder for Hollywood about what audiences truly crave: No politics. No lectures. Just great entertainment.
