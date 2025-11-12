37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

by

Teachers put up with a lotta crap, we all know that. Tasked with the vitally important job of educating other people’s kids, many of whom aren’t the slightest bit interested and just want to create mischief, teachers have to find creative ways to get their message across, and blow off a little steam in the process.

These teachers understand that if you want to get through to mischievous students and gain their respect, you gotta get on their level. So they turned the tables and trolled them gloriously! Because everyone loves a teacher with a sense of humor don’t they?

Scroll down below to check out how these teachers schooled their students in the art of trolling, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1 On My English Teachers Door

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: L1Rsat

#2 Teacher Wrote “See Me After School”

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: holliano

#3 Psychology Professor Trolls Two Of His Students

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: HarrisL147

#4 My Proffessor’s Got Jokes

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: imgur.com

#5 He Does This Every Test So We Don’t Cheat

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: chingaderaymedia

#6 Awesomely Evil Professor

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: e8odie

#7 The Professor Is Not Mad… Just Disappointed

Hi, all I have your final exam grades.

Guys I really wanted to believe that Virginia Western was not the cesspool of morons all my fellow Biology faculty told me it would be. Unfortunately, your finals, which I purposely made as easy as humanly possible, tanked harder than a Kardashian marriage.I personally apologize for expecting the bare minimum from you as students.

If you look at your grade book you will notice that you have all gotten a 50 point grade bump as “extra credit”, and no this was not because any of you deserved it but it was intact so I don’t get my fired when the dean asks me “hey why the *** did 90% of your class fail an introductory Biology class to whom I will reply “Hrnmm I don’t know, maybe its because these klingons are 18 years old and still giggle everytime I say the term “Phagocytosis”. I’d like to add that in fact one of you got a 5/100 on this exam for which I salute you.

Considering it was 100% multiple choice and the statistical probability of you missing more than 90% GUESSING is actually higher than your chances of getting laid, which for this particular student would be an actual act of God (please stay out of the gene pool you know who you are). I could have actually taken a shit on the scantron, wiped off on the grass, and I am pretty certain my feces would have picked up more correct answers than you deliberately bubbled in.

So congratulations, on making me lose faith in the public school system, and in humanity.

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: Warhead2220

#8 He Asked The Teacher For A Pen

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: masturprobation

#9 My Chemistry Teachers Solution To People Stealing Her Calculators

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: reddit.com

#10 I Fell For It (Troll Teacher)

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: FreakForFashion

#11 Professor Quirrell

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: heart

#12 So My Chemistry Teacher Set The Table On Fire

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: iwillmindfuckyou

#13 Funny Teacher

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: imgur.com

#14 My Uni Lecturer Has A Photo Of Him Sitting On His Desk On The Window. I Paid 9k To These Trolls

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: KaySiizzle

#15 My Professors Desktop Before Our Final Exam

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: nick51417

#16 Our Biology Teacher Brought A Skeleton To Class

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: ayatokiwa

#17 My Professor Really Brought A Mf Coffin To Class To Say “Yall Test Scores Had Me Dead”

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: elmariochido

#18 Did My Professor Just….

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: Hypatia_Swanson

#19 My Brother Lost His Recorder And The Teacher Still Made Him Perform

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: ABelenje

#20 So My Teacher Had Us Do A Lab Today

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: spacebras

#21 When Your Prof Is Feeling Savage

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: MrMegaGamerz

#22 Math Teacher Got Tired Of Kids Not Returning Her Pencils

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: Sleal

#23 Asked My Teacher For A Letter Of Recommendation..

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: yakmo

#24 Never Say “Yo” To Your Professor

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: sivribiber

#25 Professor Just Started Updating The Course Site And Added This Photo

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: pad_thai_chicken

#26 When You Don’t Show Up For Spanish Class And Your Teacher Is Extra As Hell

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: grace__sheehan

#27 My Son’s Teacher Is Proud Of Me

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: chestypants12

#28 My English Teacher Put This On The Clock During Finals. How Clever

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: imgur.com

#29 I Think My Teacher Resents Teaching In Public School…

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: JonCarlosIII

#30 He Says “Fraid Not” And Pulls Out A Frayed Knot He Keeps In His Pocket

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: mooshumuffin

#31 My Professor Thinks He’s A Comedian (Rochester, New York)

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: athingunique

#32 When Your Teacher Counters Back

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: ModestFehral

#33 My Professor Can Be A Troll Sometimes

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: imgur.com

#34 Girlfriend’s Professor Started Off His Exam Right

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: Dark_Lord_Zubat

#35 I Think The Teacher Is Sick Of The Our Class

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: LeGronamOx

#36 Just Got Burned By My Cs Professor

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: imgur.com

#37 Obviously Love And Candy

37 Epic Times Teachers Hilariously Trolled Their Students

Image source: missmiramontes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
