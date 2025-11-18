A Story Of A Stray Dog Carrying A Damp Newspaper As His Only Toy Took Unexpected Turn

Sometimes it takes just one caring person, one really good heart, for someone’s life to change in the most beautiful way.
And that’s exactly what happened in this story, when a volunteer from the nonprofit organization Corridor Rescue, while patrolling the Northeast Houston streets, accidentally spotted a small, unhealthy-looking puppy and decided to help.
A little stray puppy was braving the Houston streets with nothing but a newspaper as his only toy
Bingo, who was thought to be a pit bull puppy, came running that day proudly showing off his beloved “toy”- a damp newspaper in his mouth. From the dog’s appearance, it was clear that he was suffering physically from life in the streets. Therefore, the volunteer took a quick video and scooped up the puppy.
The examination after the rescue showed that Bingo had canine parvovirus, a highly contagious infection, as well as the skin disease known as mange, which is caused by mites. Yet no one was going to give up on him and after getting plenty of care and treatment at the Corridor Rescue kennel facility in Magnolia, Texas, the little one was able to start his new life as a regular puppy.
“Although he was actively walking the streets with his newspaper, his initial exam determined that he was severely dehydrated, parvo positive, filled with intestinal parasites, and suffering from sarcoptic mange at the time of his rescue,” one of the workers at the Corridor Rescue explained.
“He required flea and heartworm prevention, fluids, dewormer, antibiotics, and medicated baths for mange, as well as supportive care and treatment for the parvo virus,” he added.
Due to very poor conditions living in the streets, the puppy weighed a mere 11 pounds and his belly was full of parasites
When Bingo first arrived at the shelter, he was a little bit scared in the new surroundings, yet once his health improved, the puppy got his joyful spirit back. The rescue team made sure that instead of the puppy’s beloved dirty newspaper, he could finally get plenty of beautiful real toys to play with.
“The newspaper was soggy and smelly. He was given plenty of new toys to enjoy,” shared Page Moore, the president of Corridor Rescue.
“He became a spunky little fella! Bold in spirit and eager for company, young Bingo was as bright and vibrant as a puppy can get! He loved interacting with staff and volunteers and enjoyed all his toys,” she added.
At the very beginning, when the veterinary team examined the puppy, Bingo weighed only a mere 11 pounds, and his belly was full of parasites. Within a month after the rescue, with careful care, Bingo began to feel better and even gained 8 pounds.
Once he had tested negative for the virus twice and had two negative skin scrapes, he was finally neutered and listed for adoption.
Millions of people were touched by Bingo’s life story; therefore, it didn’t take very long to find him a new, loving family. They beautifully renamed the puppy Chance and brought so much deserved love and joy into his life.
“His mom saw his listing for adoption and filled out an application with us. She fell in love and Chance left Texas on August 2 to live in Saint Paul, Minnesota, with three kids and mom!” Moore shared.
“Our adoption coordinator keeps in contact with all of our adopters. Bingo’s adopter reports that he is adjusting so well to his home, he sleeps through the night, and is already the best companion,” added another person from the Corridor Rescue.
The pup seems to be truly enjoying his new life chapter and probably has already found his new favorite toy.
“We are a hockey family,” Bingo’s new mom explained. “Of course, we had to introduce him to the game. He loves chasing pucks around.”
The pup got a second chance with his new forever family in Minnesota and now seems truly happy and loved
“Life is viable because someone, even just once, looked at us with love,” Anoir Ou-Chad once said, and it’s truly incredible how sincere care and love can change our lives.
Thanks to the good-hearted volunteer from the Corridor Rescue organization, Bingo not only didn’t lose his life but also got the one he has always deserved and maybe this incredibly beautiful story will bring awareness to many other puppies who are still searching for a loving home.
