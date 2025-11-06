Drama Erupts At Miss Universe As Miss Mexico Hits Back At VP’s “Dumb” Comment

In the days leading up to the Miss Universe pageant, one contestant has already rallied a massive wave of support.
Fátima Bosch, who will represent Mexico in the November 21 competition, was berated by Miss Universe executive Nawat Itsaragrisil and ousted from a pre-pageant event where contestants from all countries receive their sashes for the main event.
Nawat, a Thai businessman responsible for overseeing the pageant in his home country, confronted the contestants during the Tuesday (November 4) event, questioning why some didn’t participate in a sponsorship shoot meant to promote Thailand, the host country.
During the live-streamed event, the furious businessman accused the women of not following the rules. He then singled out Fátima, asking her to stand and explain her absence.
“Mexico, where are you? I heard you’re not going to support everything about Thailand, is that true?” he asked, claiming that Fátima was taking direction from the Miss Mexico organization rather than from the Miss Universe team in Thailand.
At one point during the exchange, Nawat called the 25-year-old a “dummy,” sparking outrage among the contestants.
The viral incident occurred during a pre-pageant event in Thailand, the host country
When Fátima attempted to defend herself, the businessman told her to stop talking, saying, “I didn’t give you permission to talk.”
When another contestant stood up, the executive called security to have them removed, prompting boos from the women.
Some participants, as a show of solidarity, also left the room while Nawat shouted, “Stop, stop. If you want to continue participating, you need to sit down.”
Following the incident, the winner of Miss Mexico 2025 spoke to the press, saying that she loved Thailand and its people, but that Nawat’s behavior had been unacceptable.
As she left the hotel, hundreds of people were waiting outside to show their support: in unison, they chanted “Mexico, Mexico,” El País reported.
On social media, Latin American users shared clips from the exchange with the hashtags #StandWithMexico, #JusticeForFatima, and #NawatDoesntRepresentMU.
Nawat Itsaragrisil confronted contestants for allegedly skipping a sponsorship shoot promoting Thailand and singled out Fátima
“He called me stupid because he has problems with the organization [in Mexico]. I don’t think that’s fair,” Fátima stated. “He yelled at me, he told me to be quiet. The world needs to see this, because we are empowered women and this is a platform to use our voices. And no one will silence my voice.”
Fátima also thanked those who showed their support after the tense exchange and explained how she views her role on a global stage like Miss Universe.
“We’re in the 21st century. I’m not a doll for people to be dressing up, doing my hair, and putting makeup on.
“I came here to be a voice for all the women and girls who are fighting for causes and to tell my country that I’m completely committed to that.”
After the incident, Miss Universe president Raúl Rocha condemned Nawat’s behavior toward Fátima, stating, “I want to express my solidarity and support to all delegates representing the 122 countries at the Miss Universe competition, in which Thailand is our host country.
“I will not allow the values of respect and dignity toward women to be violated.”
He also criticized the Thai executive for forgetting “what it means to be a host.”
Rocha emphasized that Nawat had “humiliated” and “insulted” Fátima, stating, “He showed a lack of respect in addition to the serious ab*se of having called security to intimidate a defenseless woman.”
The president confirmed that the host’s role in organizing the upcoming Miss Universe ceremony will be limited, and that newly elected CEO Mario Búcaro will be sent to Thailand to oversee the next pageant events.
During the live event, Nawat insulted Fátima, calling her a “dummy”
Miss Universe Mexico also defended their representative in a powerful statement that read, “Today and always, Mexico stands with you, Fátima. Your strength, your class, and your voice represent the best of our nation.”
Miss Universe president Raúl Rocha condemned Nawat’s actions, stating that he attempted “to intimidate a defenseless woman”
Nawat took to social media on Tuesday to issue a public apology for his offensive remarks. Speaking in Thai during a livestream, he did not mention Fátima by name, instead offering a general apology.
He said, “If someone doesn’t feel well, if someone feels uncomfortable, if anyone was affected, I apologize to everyone. I already spoke and apologized to the rest of the girls in the room, about seventy-five girls.”
He also shared that he had met with representatives of Miss Universe Mexico and senior Miss Universe Organization executives to discuss the matter.
The Miss Universe 2025 coronation is scheduled for November 21 at Bangkok’s Impact Arena.
