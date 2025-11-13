23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

The Facebook page Slavorum is a fun and informative place, giving humorous cultural insights into Slavic culture around the world. This list that they have collected celebrates the doppelganger, finding some ordinary, everyday Slavs who happen to look hilariously similar to well-known celebrities.

“We started as a tourist-focused website, but instead of just showing the tourist locations we wanted to show our humorous spirit, our culture and our daily struggles we live by all in a light-hearted and fun way,” Slavorum told Bored Panda about their mission. “The humorous approach not only attracted Slavic people who happily share witty humor and satire, but also a wide number of foreigners that welcome it as a un-censored and colorful window into vivid life of Eastern/Central Europe.”

“The funny thing is that in the end, many foreign people recognize themselves in these Slavic mini-stories, so lately we have people from all over the world being our becoming our biggest fans and observing cultural and other similarities between Slavic and their cultures.”

Slav or not, anyone can enjoy these amazingly accurate lookalikes, the Anthony Hopkins babushka is just… wow. Scroll down below to check it out for yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments!

#1 Angelina Jolie?

Image source: slavorum.org

#2 Anthony Hopkins???

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

#3 Donald Trump???

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

#4 Bruce Willis

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

#5 Cara Delevingne?

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

#6 Ron Weasley?

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

#7 Dr. Gregory House

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

#8 Emilia Clark?

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

#9 Megan Fox Or Just A Girl From The Street?

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

#10 Julia Stiles? Error!

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

#11 This Is The Cosplay Of Xenia Shelkovskaya, But One Person, Right?d

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

#12 Hello Harry Potter

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

#13 Amy Winehouse? Nope!

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

#14 Jennifer Lawrence?

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

#15 Justin Bieber Or Just A Guy?

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

#16 Transporter

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

#17 Leonardo???? 😮

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

#18 Sasha, Is That You?

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

#19 John Snow Or Not?

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

#20 Nicole Kidman Or Not?

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

#21 Severus Snape

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

#22 And Another One

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

#23 Is This Emilia Clark Or Not?

23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

Image source: slavorum.org

