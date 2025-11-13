23 Ordinary Slavic People Who Perfectly Resemble Well-Known Celebrities

The Facebook page Slavorum is a fun and informative place, giving humorous cultural insights into Slavic culture around the world. This list that they have collected celebrates the doppelganger, finding some ordinary, everyday Slavs who happen to look hilariously similar to well-known celebrities.
“We started as a tourist-focused website, but instead of just showing the tourist locations we wanted to show our humorous spirit, our culture and our daily struggles we live by all in a light-hearted and fun way,” Slavorum told Bored Panda about their mission. “The humorous approach not only attracted Slavic people who happily share witty humor and satire, but also a wide number of foreigners that welcome it as a un-censored and colorful window into vivid life of Eastern/Central Europe.”
“The funny thing is that in the end, many foreign people recognize themselves in these Slavic mini-stories, so lately we have people from all over the world being our becoming our biggest fans and observing cultural and other similarities between Slavic and their cultures.”
Slav or not, anyone can enjoy these amazingly accurate lookalikes, the Anthony Hopkins babushka is just… wow. Scroll down below to check it out for yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments!
#1 Angelina Jolie?
#2 Anthony Hopkins???
#3 Donald Trump???
#4 Bruce Willis
#5 Cara Delevingne?
#6 Ron Weasley?
#7 Dr. Gregory House
#8 Emilia Clark?
#9 Megan Fox Or Just A Girl From The Street?
#10 Julia Stiles? Error!
#11 This Is The Cosplay Of Xenia Shelkovskaya, But One Person, Right?d
#12 Hello Harry Potter
#13 Amy Winehouse? Nope!
#14 Jennifer Lawrence?
#15 Justin Bieber Or Just A Guy?
#16 Transporter
#17 Leonardo???? 😮
#18 Sasha, Is That You?
#19 John Snow Or Not?
#20 Nicole Kidman Or Not?
#21 Severus Snape
#22 And Another One
#23 Is This Emilia Clark Or Not?
