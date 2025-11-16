These People Are So Done With Their Boyfriends’ And Husbands’ Incompetence, They Just Had To Shame Their Infuriating Habits Online (40 Posts)

No matter how ‘perfect’ your relationship is, no matter if you have the patience of a literal saint, there will come a moment in time when your partner is going to make you feel utterly exasperated. And it might be down to something small that they do at home. Something that frustrates you beyond all measure.
Our team here at Bored Panda has collected photos from all over the internet of the most hilariously annoying habits that some boyfriends and husbands have. Filling the fridge up with half-eaten jam jars and eating only the tops of muffins is just the tip of the iceberg! Get ready to have a good laugh, scroll down, and upvote your fave pics. Warning, if you like things extremely neat and tidy and everything in its proper place, these pics might make you feel deeply uncomfortable.
We reached out to Samantha Scroggin, the founder of the very witty ‘Walking Outside in Slippers’ parenting blog, to hear her thoughts on navigating chores and neatness at home, as well as just how important it is to look for compromises. Read on to see what she told us!
#1 I Went Grocery Shopping, And My Husband Put Everything Away. It’s A Blue Box, So It Must Be A Pasta
Image source: HarleenQuinzel0330
#2 I Asked My Husband To Buy Some Cheap Plastic Drinking Cups So That We Wouldn’t Break Them. This Is What He Bought. And No, We Don’t Have Kids
Image source: ArchieFartsy
#3 My Husband Has Been Sticking These Rollers In Places I Can’t Reach To Annoy Me. It’s Working
Image source: Kimmer22
#4 I Think My Husband Was Tired This Morning Because That Is The Dog Food And Not Coffee Beans
Image source: CaptnChristiana
#5 My Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband Has Been Taking Advantage Of Local Food Banks “Just Because He Can,” He Says But Ends Up Tossing Much Of It Out Because It Goes Bad
He (and I) can easily afford to buy food. I can’t tell you how disgusting and wasteful this is.
Image source: SpeethImpediment
#6 I Picked Up A Fancy Cake For My Husband On Our Anniversary
Image source: Long_live_Broctune
#7 I Was Looking Forward To Having Mini-Muffins For Breakfast This Morning, And This Is What I Found. He Ate The Top And Left This For Me
Image source: Science_Girl49
#8 My Husband Keeps Opening New Jars Of Jam Before He Finishes The Other Ones
Image source: badassmamabear
#9 I Love My Husband. I Love Cheese. Brian, What The Hell?
Image source: bunkerbash
#10 I’m Very Patiently Waiting For My Fiance To Wake Up So I Can Find Out Why There Is A Bite Mark In The Butter
Image source: ravens_revenge
#11 How My Husband Wrote The Date That He Opened This Orange Juice
Image source: Sleepless_in_MA
#12 I Found My Husband’s Stash Of Empty Wrappers
Image source: littlehollie
#13 I Asked My Husband To Seal An Envelope For Mailing
Image source: northernCan81
#14 My Husband Carries Doughnuts Vertically, And They Become Like This
Image source: ArtisanGerard
#15 I Asked My Boyfriend To Put Some Toilet Paper In The Bathroom
Image source: pcat77
#16 This Is How My Boyfriend Packed Up A Moving Box With Kitchen Stuff While I Was At Work
Image source: Late-Style4892
#17 I Tore My Rotator Cuff, So My Husband Told Me He Would Finish The Interior Painting Downstairs Instead Of Me. Now He Says He’s Done
Image source: sleepdeprivationland
#18 My Husband, Everyone
Image source: tunnelingballsack
#19 My Family Members Think Towels Will Dry Like This Or On The Floor
Image source: Jessicaadxx
#20 My Fiance Refuses To Finish A Bottle Of Coke Before Opening Another One
Image source: mthom234
#21 My Boyfriend “Washed The Dishes” And Left The Sink Like This
Image source: lululock
#22 I Get Mad At My Boyfriend That He Finishes Everything In The House Without Buying A Replacement. Here’s His Solution
Image source: OhhHunnyBunny
#23 I’ve Just Done My Business And Saw That “Someone” Left This. Yes, I’m Posting This, To Personally Call Out My Boyfriend
Image source: beepboopwannadie
#24 I Found My Boyfriend’s Glass Bottles In The Freezer Like This
Image source: AriValentina
#25 I Woke Up To This. My Husband Told Me Last Night “Not To Worry” About The New Shelving Unit. I Wasn’t But I Should Have Been
Image source: FascinatingFall
#26 My Husband Is The Driest Texter
Image source: jmyang5054
#27 My Husband Tried To Do The Laundry
Image source: iwillsurvivor
#28 Husband Attempted To Put The Silverware Away
Image source: thekatshow
#29 I Brought Home A Couple Of Groceries. I Asked My Husband If He Could Put The Pizza Rolls In The Freezer. This Is What I Found
Image source: DessaStrick
#30 I’ve Been Trying To Tell My Husband That Our Oven Runs Hot And He Should Cook Things At A Lower Temperature For Less Time. He Just Doesn’t Believe Me
Image source: Nikkerdoodle71
#31 The Way My Husband Unpacked The Book Boxes
Image source: the_real_meghatron
#32 Instead Of Putting A Bag In The Trash, My Husband Puts It On The Counter For Me
Image source: ThekawaiiO_d
#33 My Husband’s Version Of “The Kitchen Is Clean”
Image source: PhirePhrey
#34 Pettiness Level 100,000,00. My Husband Was Angry This Morning, So He Decided He Was Only Making His Half Of The Bed
Image source: bearfoxmousemushroom
#35 The Way My Husband Stacks Up His Used Coffee Spoons And Won’t Put Them In The Dishwasher
Image source: Tipsy_Cat_1420
#36 This Is How My Boyfriend Cuts An Avocado
Image source: chinky_cutie
#37 My Boyfriend Tried To Wash A Pillow
Image source: splanderson
#38 When My Husband Gets Mad At Me, He Puts Things Where I Can’t Reach Them And He Also Hides My Step Ladder
Image source: ArdenElle24
#39 My Husband Somehow Managed To Put His Cup Upside Down When Making Coffee This Morning
Image source: potatoefudge
#40 My Boyfriend Made Croissants This Way
Image source: AdComprehensive114
