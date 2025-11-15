Hey Pandas, How Can We Make Our Earth Cleaner?

Comment what you think could make our world a better place, don’t be afraid to make a statement, we are all in this together!
#1
Just don’t litter! Imagine if we didn’t litter…then the ocean, the forest, the freeway, and much more places would be so much cleaner! And also, do not throw your trash on the ground when there’s a trash can 10 feet from you.
#2
Don’t throw trash everywhere. I pick up trash in the forest when I walk my dog. There is so much of it. Just use a trash can.
Also, try eating less meat. The meat industry is really bad for the environment.
Reduce, reuse and recycle.
#3
Metal “clap” Straws “clap”
Straws are bad
Plastic is bad
Rubber is bad
Oil is bad
Oil=Rubber and plastic
Oil drilling causes additional pollution
OIL IS BAD
#4
Not buying individually wrapped products
#5
Don’t buy water bottles without reason. I get it if ur going on a trip or something. But a pack of plastic water bottles at Costco is like $5, and if you go through 2-3 of those, it adds up. You can buy water filters, or rent a water dispenser. From Costco, it’s like 5 bucks a month and it tastes better than bottled water. Plus it’s ice cold and hot.
#6
Make things inconvenient for yourself. Support your local food business. A local butcher, greengrocer, etc are more likely to use less packaging and environmentally unfriendly materials. The supermarkets actually dictate to their suppliers product sizes and legislation decides how things are packaged. It comes down to money, I will cost more to be environmentally friendly.
We also need to pressure governments to introduce legislation controlling waste disposal, recycling, and sustainable sources of packaging.
Do not buy vegan clothing or materials, these are completely synthetic and mostly plastic.
America, STOP buying bottled water! You pay taxes to have have water treatment plants, the water out of your tap is drinkable!
