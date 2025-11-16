‘She Was Heartbroken’: Parents Got Mad At The Relative Who Gave A 16 Y.O. $50 For The Cake She Baked

“AITA for paying my niece $50 for the birthday cake she made for my son’s birthday?” wonders the Redditor Wagon-1569 on AskReddit. At first glance, the question sounds odd. What is wrong with supporting the 16-year-old’s baking hobby? But here comes yet another family drama in the books, where everyone seems to have their own truth.
“Due to my brother and his wife’s financial situation, Judy dropped out of the cooking academy. She was heartbroken over this especially because she was on top of her class,” the author wrote. So for their son’s 4th birthday, Wagon-1569 asked Judy to bake a cake for $50.
This escalated into a full-blown conflict after Judy’s dad was less than impressed by the author giving his daughter money behind his back. Scroll down through the whole story, and be sure to share your thoughts about this situation in the comment section!
Image credits: Aneta Voborilova (not the actual photo)
And this is what people had to comment about this whole situation
Follow Us