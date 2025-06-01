Milly Alcock Reveals She Was Told She’d Get Acting Coach After First Day on House of the Dragon

Milly Alcock, who played the younger version of Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, has shared part of her experience with filming the Game of Thrones prequel. She revealed in her first-ever talk show that she was told to get an acting coach, just after her first day on set. 

Alcock was cast for the role of Rhaenyra in July 2021. As a direct ancestor of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, she donned the same ice-blonde hair as her descendant. Her role entailed fending off unwanted marriage proposals and essentially navigating her relationships with the men around her. However, on Monday 19, 2025, in The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon, Alcock mentioned that a certain higher-up whom she refused to name, did not think her acting was good enough and in fact, informed her about it on her second day on set. She recalled her experience in the words: 

“On my second day on House of the Dragon, one of the — I’m not gonna say who, but someone very high up — pulled me aside and was like, ‘Um, we’re gonna get you an acting coach,’” 

“That Guy Is Wrong,” Fallon Disagrees With Milly Alcock Needing An Acting Coach

Fallon was not having any Alcock slander on his Monday show. He publicly expressed his disagreement with the House of The Dragon star needing an acting coach at whatever time in the show. 

Although Alcock noted that the comment by the higher-up stung, she further joked about it confirming what she had always known, which according to her, was that she was not very good at her job. Fallon however, apologized to her, informing her that she was a fan favorite. “That guy is wrong,” he declared, “You are unbelievable.” He went on to remind her that House of the Dragon won a Golden Globe for best drama series in 2023, an award he admitted would not have been achievable without its cast including Alcock. 

The movie star has been acting for over a decade. She made her television debut in a 2014 episode of the romantic comedy, Wonderland. Her first named roles came in 2017 when she starred as Isabella Barrett in the film, High Life. House of the Dragon, however, was the film that brought Alcock to the limelight. For her role, she received a nomination for Critic’s Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Alcock’s career has continued to gain traction as she will be starring as Supergirl in the upcoming 2026 DC Universe film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Also, she stars alongside Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy in Sirens, which premiered today.

Season 1 and 2 of House of the Dragon are available to stream on Max. Meanwhile, Season 3 is said to be still in production.

house of the dragon poster House of the Dragon
Cast Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Milly Alcock
Release Date August 21, 2022 (Season 1 premiere)
Stream On Max (formerly HBO Max)
Created by Ryan Condal, George R. R. Martin
Produced by George R. R. Martin, Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik, Sara Hess
Based On Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin
Plot Summary Set 200 years before Game of Thrones, it follows the Targaryen civil war, the Dance of the Dragons
Musical Elements Score by Ramin Djawadi
Current Status Season 2 premieres June 16, 2025
Watch on Max
