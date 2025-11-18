I’m Made 12 Videos That Show People How To Pronounce Tricky Names

If you’re like me, you often come across names that leave you stumped as to how you should say them. (I’m deeply ashamed to admit that I pronounced “Cillian” as “Sillian” up until the 2020s!)
So I decided to help myself and others by putting together quick and simple videos that show exactly how to pronounce various tricky names, directly from the mouths of very authoritative sources.
The list is continually being added to, so keep an eye on the @FactBuffet channel. Who knows, your days of wondering how to say things may soon be over!
More info: youtube.com
#1 “Aaliyah”
#2 “Tyrion”
#3 “Bebe Rexha”
#4 “Worcestershire Sauce”
#5 “Chloë Sevigny”
#6 “Sudeikis”
#7 “Ke Huy Quan”
#8 “Macklemore”
#9 “Porsche”
#10 “Gotye”
#11 “Chiwetel Ejiofor”
#12 “Scorsese”
